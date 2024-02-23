Falcon boys end season with loss at No. 3 Mustangs

The No. 14 Skyridge boys basketball team bowed out of the 6A state tournament tonight (Feb. 23) after suffering a second-round road loss at Herriman 57-39.

The visitors had a tough time getting shots to fall against the tall, strong roster of their opponents. The home squad raced out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter and padded the advantage to 25-8 at the half.

The Falcons returned from the locker room with some focus and energy, more than doubling their first-half total by outscoring the Mustangs 19-14 in the third period. However, Skyridge ran out of time to overcome the big early deficit.

Falcon senior guard Tate Larson netted three long bombs for nine points and senior guard Dane Housley added nine more to lead their team. Junior forward Jordan Kohler scored seven points and senior forward Ethan Gagon posted five.

Skyridge ended the season with a 9-15 overall record. Herriman(19-5) will take on No. 6 Davis (17-7) in the quarterfinals on Monday.

