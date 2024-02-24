Falcon boys repeat as swim champs, girls take 2nd

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Skyridge swim team had a great day at the 6A state meet on Saturday (Feb. 24) at BYU as the boys claimed their second-straight championship, the girls earned the silver trophy, and Coach Matt Cox was recognized as Swim Coach of the Year.

The Falcon boys were so dominant in some events that they were not challenged for the title. The squad finished with 365 points while Lone Peak was a distant second at 292.

On the girls side, the Knights continued their overwhelming command of this sport with their fourth title in a row. Lone Peak earned 480 points, Skyridge tallied 271.5 and Lehi finished third with 183.

The Falcon boys set a new 6A record in the 200-yard freestlyrelay, bettering their mark set just the day before.

Junior Mason Hemmert duplicated his region haul of four gold medals, winning both the 100 free and 200 free individual races while also anchoring Skyridge’s winning 200 and 400 free relay teams.

In the girls events, Dani Cannon took the gold in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke.

For the full story, photos and interviews, check out the Feb. 29 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

