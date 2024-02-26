Connect with us

Pioneer boys on to semis after beating Riverton

Falcon boys repeat as swim champs, girls take 2nd

Falcon boys end season with loss at No. 3 Mustangs

Pioneer boys top Sentinels, advance to quarterfinals

Skyridge girls win at Lehi, advance to quarterfinals

Lehi boys secure Region 3 crown; Lewis breaks all-time scoring records

Falcon girls draw Lehi to start hoops tourney

Falcon boys start hoops tourney at Herriman

Pioneers claim bronze, three other medals at state wrestling meets

Falcon’s Millward wins bronze in state wrestling

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Lehi boys basketball team disrupted the opposing offense and made enough shots to advance to the state semifinals with a 70-49 victory Riverton (17-8) in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament Monday (Feb. 26) at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

The No. 2 Pioneers (21-4) will take on the winner of No. 2 Herriman and No. 6 Davis on Wednesday at 8:40 p.m.

Lehi got off to the fast start they wanted and led 12-2 at the 4:14 mark of the first quarter. The Pioneers were up 35-27 at the half and 52-35 entering the final stanza. The Silverwolves never threatened the lead.

Lehi didn’t shoot particularly well except at the charity stripe, where 19-of-20 (95%) foul shots were converted.

Senior guard Cooper Lewis led all scorers with 28 points while senior forward Grayson Brousseau added 13 points and junior wing Easton Hawkins had 12.

For more details, photos and interviews from this game, check out the March 7 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

