Pioneer boys on to semis after beating Riverton

The Lehi boys basketball team disrupted the opposing offense and made enough shots to advance to the state semifinals with a 70-49 victory Riverton (17-8) in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament Monday (Feb. 26) at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

The No. 2 Pioneers (21-4) will take on the winner of No. 2 Herriman and No. 6 Davis on Wednesday at 8:40 p.m.

Lehi got off to the fast start they wanted and led 12-2 at the 4:14 mark of the first quarter. The Pioneers were up 35-27 at the half and 52-35 entering the final stanza. The Silverwolves never threatened the lead.

Lehi didn’t shoot particularly well except at the charity stripe, where 19-of-20 (95%) foul shots were converted.

Senior guard Cooper Lewis led all scorers with 28 points while senior forward Grayson Brousseau added 13 points and junior wing Easton Hawkins had 12.

