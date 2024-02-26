Falcon girls upset Titans, earn semis berth in hoops tourney

The No. 12 Skyridge girls basketball team eliminated No. 4 Syracuse (17-6) 36-33 in a quarterfinal nailbiter Monday (Feb. 26) night. The Falcons (13-10) advance to the semifinals to face No. 1 Copper Hills (24-1) on Wednesday (Feb. 28) at 3 p.m. in the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

The Titans got off to a good start and led by eight points after the first three minutes, but the Falcons withstood the storm and worked their way back to a 12-10 lead by the end of the period. They held a slim 22-18 advantage at the break.

The score was tied 10 times and the lead changed hands six times in a contest featuring rugged defense where neither team ever got more than a few points ahead and neither shot particularly well, in part because of the pressure.

Skyridge got more than half their points off of turnovers, and that was a key to this victory. The teams were tied at 33 with three minutes left, but the Falcons didn’t allow another point and managed to get three themselves to pull out the exciting victory.

Senior guard Cambree Blackham willed her team to the win with 19 points and five steals.

For more details, photos and interviews on this game, check out the March 7 issue of the Lehi Free Press.