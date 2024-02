Lehi, UT | February 29, 2024 – At 5:03 a.m. Lehi Fire Department received a call for a house fire at 18 East 1460 North. The family was able to evacuate the home prior to first responders arriving.

The house is a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. It is suspected that the fire started at the exterior of the house.

The American Fork Fire Department also responded to the call.