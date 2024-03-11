Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2024

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 2024 vs. (2023)

Homes sold: 77 (164)

Average home price: $638,542 ($505,945)

Median home price: $475,000 ($438,000)

Average days on the market: 79 (65)

Average square feet: 3,002 (2,492)

Average price per square foot: $214.21 ($211.64)

Most expensive home sold: $2,400,000 / 6 bedrooms / 6.5 baths / 6,084 sq. ft. / .34 acres

Least expensive home sold: $335,188 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 98 (existing homes) and 70 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 40

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 3/11

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

