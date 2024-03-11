Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2024
February 2024 vs. (2023)
Homes sold: 77 (164)
Average home price: $638,542 ($505,945)
Median home price: $475,000 ($438,000)
Average days on the market: 79 (65)
Average square feet: 3,002 (2,492)
Average price per square foot: $214.21 ($211.64)
Most expensive home sold: $2,400,000 / 6 bedrooms / 6.5 baths / 6,084 sq. ft. / .34 acres
Least expensive home sold: $335,188 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. Ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 98 (existing homes) and 70 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 40
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 3/11
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com