Alpine School District Accent on Excellence Awards for 2024

The Accent on Excellence Awards are an opportunity to honor educators and employees throughout Alpine School District who are exemplary role models and quality educators. Faculty and employees are selected by each school in the district as “Teacher of the Year” and “Employee of the Year.”

A select group of district leaders and members of the Alpine School District Foundation Board evaluate the submissions and choose 20 teachers from the submissions to be Accent on Excellence winners, as well as three classified employees/support professionals to be recognized. The district leadership also gives recognition to an administrator of the year.

Each of the 24 honorees are then surprised by the Superintendent with the announcement that they are recipients of the award. Alpine School District Foundation and local businesses partner together to recognize and celebrate the award recipients. This all happens once every school year.

Jacob Figueira, Life Skills teacher at Skyridge High School was a winner of the Accent on Excellence Award this year.

Chad Wiet, assistant principal at Skyridge High School said, “Mr. Figueira has been a teacher at Skyridge for seven years and has worked for a total of 19 years in Alpine School District. He is a dedicated and compassionate Special Education teacher who is a beacon of support for his students, fostering a love for learning. His enthusiasm extends beyond the classroom, as he plays a pivotal role in the success of the Unified Athletics and peer tutor support programs at Skyridge. Jake is all about creating an inclusive environment where every student can thrive. He is a valued member of our Skyridge faculty and we appreciate his selfless service.”

American Fork High School teacher Allison Noble was also chosen for the Accent on Excellence Award.

“Alli Noble has been a stellar math teacher for 12 years at American Fork High School. Ms. Noble makes personal connections with students a priority. She starts each class with a fun question so students can display their creativity and feel a sense of community. Her calm demeanor and sense of humor, combined with high expectations has helped students reach high levels of learning in a subject they are required to take. Alli teaches AB Calculus but has always made it a priority to take on classes with the most struggling students. No matter their ability, all of her students share a respect and appreciation for her. She is an amazing leader and works to ensure the success of every student at our school, not just the ones in her class. Her influence goes beyond her own department. She is a respected voice on our faculty and a champion for all students,” said Peter Glahn, American Fork High School principal.

2024 Accent on Excellence Winners School Recipient Role American Fork High School Allison Noble Teacher Aspen Earlet Meiners Teacher ATEC Jake Hunsaker Teacher Belmont Kim Pedersen Teacher Cedar Valley High School Mitch Hall Teacher Centennial Emily Killpack Teacher District IT/Data Services Mitcheal Kiddle Employee Dry Creek Elodia Spray Teacher Forbes Tara Griffey Teacher Frontier Middle Jarom Becar Administrator Harbor Point Rebecca Hendricks Teacher Highland Deidra Christley Teacher Lake Mountain Middle Janica Hayes Teacher Mountain Trails Janae Jakins Teacher Mt Mahogany Staci Gaines Employee North Point Jennifer Pratt Employee Oak Canyon Junior Jenna Flood Teacher Parkside Stay Litster Teacher Pleasant Grove High School Cami Goodwin Teacher Sage Hills Megan Wooten Teacher Shelley Lauri Massey Teacher Skyridge High School Jake Figueira Teacher Timberline Middle Laurie Anderson Teacher Vineyard Shanlee Herrin Teacher

The Accent on Excellence Awards are important, as they “afford us the opportunity to recognize some of the most amazing educators throughout the Alpine School District. These fantastic individuals lead, love and serve in inspirational ways and do so much good for the students in our schools. It is an inspiration to learn about them and then surprise them with this honor by coming into their classrooms or worksites and celebrating them with those whose lives they affect so deeply. We are grateful for the many generous donors and sponsors who make it possible for us to say thank you to these exemplary contributors in this very special place,” said Tyler Vigue, Executive Director of the Alpine School District Foundation.