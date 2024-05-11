Armstrong claims gold, Skyridge boys tennis places 3rd at State

The Skyridge boys tennis team finished a solid third with 38 points behind Lone Peak at 51 and Farmington at 49 in the 6A state championships on Saturday (May 11) at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Falcon junior Calvin Armstrong earned the top individual prize by winning the gold medal in the First Singles bracket. He entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and upset No. 1 Charles Frey of Farmington 6-4, 6-2 in the championship match.

In First Doubles action, the No. 4 Skyridge duo of junior Jaden Peck and senior Andrew Allen reached the title match but fell to the No. 2 Lone Peak entrant and finished with the silver medal.

In the Second Singles bracket, Falcon senior Luke Golding was No. 4 and lost to the No. 1 seed from Farmington in the semifinals.

Skyridge was represented in the Third Singles group by No. 4 sophomore Stockton Dyer. He bowed out at the hands of another No. 1 Farmington entrant in the semifinals.

The No. 4 Falcon pair for Second Doubles included freshman Crew Mandelaris and junior Brandon Poulsen. They were also eliminated in the semifinals by a No. 1 seed, but in this case the winning squad represented American Fork.

