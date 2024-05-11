Lacrosse playoffs get underway Tuesday for Lehi girls, Thursday for the others

Here’s how each Lehi-area lacrosse team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge girls

Season record: 7-3 Region 3 (3rd), 11-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 8 in 6A, 15 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons will skip the first round and travel to #7 Pleasant Grove (11-5) on Thursday. The default start time is 4 p.m. but this may be adjusted as the schools agree. The winner of that contest will next face either #2 Fremont (14-2) or the winner of #15 Lehi (5-11) versus #18 American Fork (1-15) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The higher seed is the designated host in the quarterfinal round. Skyridge split two close matchups with the Vikings this season in Region 3 play. The Falcons have not seen the Silverwolves this year but did top both the Pioneers and Cavemen in all their league games this season.

Lehi girls

Season record: 4-6 Region 3 (4th), 5-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 15 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 14 in 6A, 40 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Pioneers host #18 American Fork (1-15) in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. or whenever the schools agree. The winner of that game will visit #2 Fremont (14-2) in the second round on Thursday at 4 p.m. Lehi beat the Cavemen in both of their Region 3 meetings this season but has not played the Silverwolves so far this year.

Skyridge boys

Season record: 2-3 Region 3 (4th), 11-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 9 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 10 in 6A, 27 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons start the playoffs in the second round with a visit to #8 Bingham (12-6) on Thursday at 4 p.m., or at a different time if the schools agree. The victor will travel to #1Corner Canyon (13-2) for a quarterfinal game on Saturday at 1p.m. Skyridge did not play the Miners or the Chargers during the regular season.

Lehi boys

Season record: 0-5 Region 3 (6th), 5-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 14 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 15 in 6A, 46 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Pioneers got a first-round pass and will move on to see #3 Davis (12-3) on the road in the second round of the tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m., or at an adjusted time if the schools agree. The next opponent for the winner of that game will be either #6 Westlake (9-6) or #11 Weber (10-8) with the higher seed getting to play on their home turf at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Lehi has not faced off with the Darts yet but fell to both the Thunder and the Wildcats in earlier matchups this season.