Lacrosse playoffs get underway Tuesday for Lehi girls, Thursday for the others

Armstrong claims gold, Skyridge boys tennis places 3rd at State

Pioneer boys tennis competes well at State

Lehi boys soccer bows out of playoffs

Lehi-area baseball playoffs start Thursday

Boys volleyball tourney: Lehi plays Tuesday, Skyridge on Thursday

Lehi-area tracksters compete at BYU Invite

Boys soccer tourney: Lehi plays Friday, Skyridge on Tuesday

Lehi’s Cooper Lewis headed to Saint Mary’s after mission

Pioneer girls lacrosse ends 4th in league

Published

8 hours ago

on

Here’s how each Lehi-area lacrosse team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge girls

Season record: 7-3 Region 3 (3rd), 11-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 8 in 6A, 15 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons will skip the first round and travel to #7 Pleasant Grove (11-5) on Thursday. The default start time is 4 p.m. but this may be adjusted as the schools agree. The winner of that contest will next face either #2 Fremont (14-2) or the winner of #15 Lehi (5-11) versus #18 American Fork (1-15) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The higher seed is the designated host in the quarterfinal round. Skyridge split two close matchups with the Vikings this season in Region 3 play. The Falcons have not seen the Silverwolves this year but did top both the Pioneers and Cavemen in all their league games this season.

Lehi girls

Season record: 4-6 Region 3 (4th), 5-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 15 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 14 in 6A, 40 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Pioneers host #18 American Fork (1-15) in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. or whenever the schools agree. The winner of that game will visit #2 Fremont (14-2) in the second round on Thursday at 4 p.m. Lehi beat the Cavemen in both of their Region 3 meetings this season but has not played the Silverwolves so far this year.

Skyridge boys

Season record: 2-3 Region 3 (4th), 11-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 9 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 10 in 6A, 27 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons start the playoffs in the second round with a visit to #8 Bingham (12-6) on Thursday at 4 p.m., or at a different time if the schools agree. The victor will travel to #1Corner Canyon (13-2) for a quarterfinal game on Saturday at 1p.m. Skyridge did not play the Miners or the Chargers during the regular season.

Lehi boys

Season record: 0-5 Region 3 (6th), 5-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 14 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 15 in 6A, 46 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Pioneers got a first-round pass and will move on to see #3 Davis (12-3) on the road in the second round of the tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m., or at an adjusted time if the schools agree. The next opponent for the winner of that game will be either #6 Westlake (9-6) or #11 Weber (10-8) with the higher seed getting to play on their home turf at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Lehi has not faced off with the Darts yet but fell to both the Thunder and the Wildcats in earlier matchups this season.

