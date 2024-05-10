Pioneer boys tennis competes well at State

The Lehi boys tennis team had representatives in all five brackets at the middle rounds of the 6A state championship meet, played at the Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City on May 9. Every state player was able to win some games in their matches, a notable accomplishment for the program.

The Pioneers all got byes into the Round of 16, which wasplayed on Thursday. The second doubles team won their matchin that round but lost in the quarterfinals, so no Lehi players advanced to the final day of competition on Saturday.

In the first singles bracket, Pioneer senior Jacob Rencher was seeded No. 14 and was matched against No. 3 Davis Aubrey of Bingham, who prevailed 6-0, 6-2.

At second singles, senior No. 8 West Moreau battled hard in the round’s early stages but fell to No. 9 Trevor Pack of Bingham in straight sets 7-6, 6-1.

In third singles action, senior No. 13 Ryan Greer was defeated by sophomore No. 4 Stockton Dyer of Skyridge 6-1, 6-3.

At first doubles, the Lehi duo of junior Benton Burnett and freshman Ty Reynolds were seeded No. 9 and lost to No. 8 Kimball Wolfgramm and Treyton Brown of Bingham 6-3, 6-2.

Lehi had their highest-seeded players in the second doubles bracket at No. 5. Seniors Dawson Revill and Aidan Nielsonmade a strong effort to beat No. 12 Landon Davis and Carter Hamilton of Herriman 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The next opponent was the No. 4 duo from Skyridge, Crew Mandelaris and Brandon Poulsen. It was a well-contested match,but the Falcons pulled out a 6-4, 6-4 victory.