Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys soccer bows out of playoffs

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys tennis competes well at State

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area baseball playoffs start Thursday

Lehi Sports

Boys volleyball tourney: Lehi plays Tuesday, Skyridge on Thursday

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area tracksters compete at BYU Invite

Lehi Sports

Boys soccer tourney: Lehi plays Friday, Skyridge on Tuesday

Lehi Sports

Lehi’s Cooper Lewis headed to Saint Mary’s after mission

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls lacrosse ends 4th in league

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls lacrosse ends league in 3rd

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys lacrosse 4th in Region 3

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys soccer bows out of playoffs

Published

6 hours ago

on

The No. 19 Lehi boys soccer team traveled to No. 14 Mountain Ridge to play in the first round of the 6A state tournament on Friday (May 10).

The Sentinels (7-8) were able to score once in each half and held the Pioneers out of the net to register a 2-0 victory. Lehi finishedthe year with a 2-12 overall record.

Senior striker Brayden Ikeme was the leading scorer for the Pioneers this season with five goals and one assist.

Junior wing Rajid Abdu, senior left back Yo Aitken, junior attacking midfielder Mark Franco, plus senior attacking midfielders Rhett Huebner and Colton Marsing also found the target for Lehi this year.

Junior wing Jesse Baker and senior defensive midfielder Kenyon Ririe provided assists along with Huebner.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *