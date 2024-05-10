Lehi boys soccer bows out of playoffs

The No. 19 Lehi boys soccer team traveled to No. 14 Mountain Ridge to play in the first round of the 6A state tournament on Friday (May 10).

The Sentinels (7-8) were able to score once in each half and held the Pioneers out of the net to register a 2-0 victory. Lehi finishedthe year with a 2-12 overall record.

Senior striker Brayden Ikeme was the leading scorer for the Pioneers this season with five goals and one assist.

Junior wing Rajid Abdu, senior left back Yo Aitken, junior attacking midfielder Mark Franco, plus senior attacking midfielders Rhett Huebner and Colton Marsing also found the target for Lehi this year.

Junior wing Jesse Baker and senior defensive midfielder Kenyon Ririe provided assists along with Huebner.