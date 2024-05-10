Lehi-area baseball playoffs start Thursday

Here’s how each Lehi-area baseball team is positioned entering the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 10-5 Region 3 (2nd), 16-9 overall

Final RPI ranking: 5 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 5 in 6A, 11 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Pioneers ended up #5 in the final RPI rankings, which puts them in the same half of the bracket as #1 American Fork (18-6). They did earn a bye in the first round, so they will face #12 Layton (13-11) in the Super Regionals best-of-3 serieson May 16 and 17. Lehi will be the host and the first game is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. The next one is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, with a tiebreaker to follow if necessary. The Pioneers did not play the Lancers this year. Lehi should get a boost from the tough league battles. The series winner will take on whoever advances from #4 Riverton (18-7) versus #13 Copper Hills (12-13) at 7 p.m. when the tournament moves to BYU on May 20.

Skyridge

Season record: 8-7 Region 3 (4th), 14-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 6A, 17 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons ended up in the lower half of the bracketand have a bye in the first round. They will begin a best-of-3 series in the Super Regionals at home against #10 Corner Canyon (14-10) on Thursday (May 16) at 4 p.m. The teams will play again Friday at 1 p.m., with a tiebreaker to follow immediately if necessary. Skyridge has not played the Chargersthis season. The series winner gets a date with #2 Davis (20-5) at BYU on May 20 at 11 a.m.