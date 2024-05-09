Connect with us

Boys volleyball tourney: Lehi plays Tuesday, Skyridge on Thursday

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys volleyball team is positioned entering the inaugural state tournament for this sport.

Skyridge

Season record: 5-5 Region 3 (4th), 12-9 overall

Final RPI ranking: 9 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 6A, 11 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons earned a bye for the first round of the tournament and will meet No. 8 Davis (13-6) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. for the second round in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University. The winner of that contest will take on eitherNo. 1 Herriman (22-4) or the winner of No. 16 Lehi (4-15) vs. No. 17 Fremont (4-20) in the quarterfinal round that same day at 6:30 p.m.

Lehi

Season record: 2-8 Region 3 (T5th), 4-15 overall

Final RPI ranking: 16 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 15 in 6A, 33 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Pioneers pulled out a pair of thrilling five-set victories in the final stretch of the season to move up in the rankings and thus earn a home game in the first round of the 6A state tournament. They will host No. 17 Fremont (4-20) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. If Lehi wins, the Pioneers will advance to the second round at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center, where they will face No. 1 Herriman (22-4) with a scheduled matchtime of 3:30 p.m.

