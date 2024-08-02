Former pro athlete opens Studio Sculpt Pilates in Lehi

Studio Sculpt Pilates, which opened in June, is more than an exercise studio; it is a “sanctuary for the soul,” says Mariah Martin, one of the studio’s founders and the CEO. Pilates may work for you if you want to improve muscle tone, strength and posture. It focuses on slow, controlled movements that utilize the entire body.

Studio Sculpt Pilates, located in Lehi, was created by two former collegiate and professional athletes who “understand the rigorous demands placed on the body and the profound impact of holistic fitness.”

Martin has always been involved in fitness, “whether it was dance, soccer, gymnastics, swimming, hiking, or any activity that allowed me to move my body. Some form of exercise was a part of my normal life.”

Growing up, Martin chose to focus on basketball. She played basketball from seventh grade throughout high school and college, which led her to play professionally in Australia for a year.

“Fortunately for me, my siblings and I shared a passion for basketball. This allowed us to spend a lot of time together training for seasons, talking basketball, and even watching it,” said Martin.

Martin encourages everyone to try a Pilates class to “increase body awareness, help with stress management, improve sleep, help regulate anxiety and depression and boost immunity.”

Studio Sculpt Pilates is unique because it focuses on creating a family culture within the studio.

“I want our members to feel loved, welcomed, and cared for every time they step into our doors,” said Martin.

“I want to build a reputation within Studio Sculpt for having Utah’s best instructors. Regarding hiring, I am very particular about who can join our team. One of the reasons you go to a Pilates studio is for the instructors. I believe all our instructors are very qualified, amazing women who are super passionate about Pilates and how it improves the lives of people who join us at Studio Sculpt,” added Martin.

Another aspect that makes Studio Sculpt unique is the equipment and set-up of the studio. “We really put a lot of effort and thought into the small details of our studio, and we did a lot of research to make sure we got the best equipment as well.”

Martin feels that Pilates can benefit everyone. “Pilates has so many benefits, not just from a physical aspect but also from a mind-body connection aspect.”

“From a physical standpoint, Pilates essentially increases muscle strength and tones the body. Pilates focuses on ‘the core muscles’ of your body, which are your abdominal muscles, lower back, hips, and buttocks. Pilates also helps enhance mobility through the joints and improves overall coordination and flexibility. From a mind-body connection standpoint, Pilates helps calm the mind and focuses on different breathing techniques that help you tap into the connection between mind and body,” said Martin.

Joseph Hubertus Pilates was a German physical trainer, writer, and inventor. He is credited with creating the Pilates method of exercise. Celebrities like Madonna tout its benefits and brought attention to the Pilates trend in the 1990s.

Years ago, Pilates exercise began to decline in popularity. But thanks in part to the pandemic, Pilates has made a comeback. According to Cedric Bryant, the president and chief science officer of the American Council on Exercise, “Many people’s exercise priorities have shifted from intense, calorie-burning workouts to activities that also foster a mind-body connection.”

“Utah doesn’t have many Pilates studios. As I was looking for new ways to exercise and move my body, a good friend introduced me to Pilates, and I was hooked. My business partner and I did a lot of research, as Pilates is becoming the new trend, and we decided to open a studio in Lehi,” said Martin.

Martin feels that “trying new studios and exercise styles is much more fun to do with a friend.” That is why Studio Sculpt Pilates offers a “Buy-one-Get-One for all new customers who come with a friend. It gives people a chance to try a class with a friend at half-price and allows us to share the Pilates reformer experience and our incredible instructors,” said Martin.

More information regarding Pilates and Studio Sculpt Pilates may be found at https://www.studiosculptpilates.com/.