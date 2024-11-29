Falcon boys hoops set to compete

The Skyridge High School boys basketball team begins the new season with a good mix of experienced players and fresh talent with which they expect to challenge their opponents in every game.

The Falcons return their top offensive threat and one of the state’s best players from last season in 6-foot-6 senior forward Jordan Kohler. He averaged a near double-double of 18 points and nine rebounds per game and earned an All-State nod.

He provides an experienced and able foundation for the team to build around. The other returning varsity starter is 6-4 junior forward Ryder Gentry. He and 6-4 junior wing Carson Mosteller, who came off the bench last year, both averaged about five points and three rebounds per contest.

There are several others with considerable minutes from last year who Coach Jeff Gardner expects to step up in expanded roles.

Unfortunately, junior Davis Fyans will not be one of them after tearing his ACL during the football season. He was the backup point guard last year.

Joel Gardner, a 6-0 junior, will take over the starting point guard responsibilities. Coach Gardner expects 6-0 junior wing Hunter Sheffield, 6-3 junior wing Zach Gagon and 5-11 senior guard Josh Hansen to vie for spots in the backcourt rotation.

Josh Johnson, a 6-4 senior, and 6-8 senior Creighton Pennockwill take on the interior duties. Aisa Aumoeualogo, a 6-4 senior, may back them up in either position if he’s able to return from his football injury. Gardner said he hopes to get him back by the beginning of January.

Koa Wallwork, a 5-10 freshman, has the potential to earn some varsity minutes as a backup point guard, the coach said.

Gardner has a pair of tournaments on his schedule this season, beginning with the annual Falcon Classic on Dec. 12-14. The true-bracket field this year includes Herriman, Westlake, Dixie, Crimson Cliffs, Farmington, Mountain View and Copper Hills along with Skyridge.

The Falcons will also be heading to the Damien Classic in California once again during the holiday break, where they will play four games in the Bronze Bracket.

Skyridge was scheduled to open the season at Stansbury on Tuesday (Nov. 26) after a late cancellation by another team. Next week the Falcons are set to host Salem Hills on Tuesday (Dec. 3) and West Jordan on Friday (Dec. 6). Tipoff time for all of these games is 7 p.m.

“Region 3 is going to be a really good region again,” Gardner said. “There are no weak teams and a lot of new faces across the board except at Westlake. It’s going to be a dogfight every night.

“The fun part is that after that 10-game stretch, any one of the six teams could be at the top. I think it’s pretty open,” the coach continued.

He sees a similar parity at the state level. “Class 6A is strong right now. All three regions have teams that can win it all. By only having 18 teams in the group, the weak ones are out,” Gardner said. He identified Herriman, Davis and Layton as teams to especially watch outside of Utah County.