Football All-City Honors – FALL 2024

FOOTBALL

Most Valuable Player

De’Shawn Toilolo (Sr. Skyridge): Fierce linebacker was “the heart and soul of our team,” according to Coach Justin Hemm. Region 3 MVP had 29 solo and 57 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss including 10.5 sacks for a total of 64 lost yards, 26 hurries, three deflections, three fumbles recovered and three fumbles caused. Tracked opposing quarterbacks with laser focus. Three-year starter signed with CFP finalist Boise State.

Most Inspirational Player

Paul Latu (Sr. Lehi): Incendiary linebacker had 24 solo and 92 combined tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss including two sacks, seven hurries, one interception, seven deflections and two fumbles caused. “The definition of physical and mental toughness for our team,” said Coach Ed Larson. “He served as a captain for us and played through tremendous shoulder pain all season. He was the quarterback of our defense and brought out the best in his teammates.” Headed to Utah State.

All-City Team

All-Around Athlete: Mays Madsen (Sr. Lehi) – “Key to our offense and special teams all year,” Larson said. Had 58 catches for 889 yards and 12 touchdowns; one other score each rushing, throwing and returning kickoff; 436 combined return yards and 1476 total yards, averaging 123 all-purpose yards per contest.An absolute clutch performer.

Mr. Playmaker Skyridge: Zaeden Selu (Sr.) – Got the call whenever the Falcons needed to make something happen. Tallied 203 carries for 1117 yards and 20 touchdowns. Had five games of 100+ yards. Also 22 receptions for 175 yards and one other score.

Mr. Playmaker Lehi: Carson Wren (Sr.) – Outstanding linebacker was great against both the run and the pass. Compiled an eye-popping 134 total tackles including 45 solo; six tackles for loss including two sacks, four hurries, five deflections and one fumble recovered.

Special Teams Player of the Year: Gavin Fenn (Sr. Lehi) –“Tremendous kicker and punter, he did all three phases of kicking for us,” Larson said. Racked up 85 kick points; 46-of-49 PATs, 13-of-21 field goals with multiple makes from 50+ yards, 47 of 69 kickoffs for touchbacks, 40 yards punt average.

QB: Jett Niu (Sr. Lehi) – Two-year starter made 195-of-341passes for 2857 yards and 29 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a QB rating of 100.8; three more scores on the ground.Headed to Oklahoma.

QB: Kaneal Sweetwyne (Jr. Skyridge) – Completed 185-of-299 (62%) passes for 2675 yards, 19 touchdowns with 16 interceptions; 155 carries for 930 yards and 10 more scores.

RB: Devaughn Eka (Jr. Lehi) – Made 145 carries for 968 yards and 13 touchdowns; 31 receptions for 310 yards and two more scores. Averaged 106.5 combined yards per game. “Best running back in the County,” Larson said.

WR: Legend Glasker (Jr. Lehi) – In just seven games, dynamic athlete made 37 receptions for 781 yards and 11 touchdowns. Averaged 111.6 yards per game and 21.1 per catch. Also 98 return yards.

OL: Rock Olsen (Sr. Lehi) – Towering presence on the front line. “Great anchor to our O-Line. Moved from guard to tackle in one off-season and was great,” Larson said. Signed with Utah State.

OL: Filimone Fangupo (Sr. Skyridge) – “Anchor to our offensive line the past two years and our inspirational leader,” Hemm said. “Also a hardworking and caring player.” Signed with Utah State.

OL: Ben Howard (Sr. Skyridge) – Three-year started graded out at 99.4 percent and registered 20 pancake blocks. Signed with California.

OL: Darius Afalava (Sr. Skyridge) – Key member of the feared Falcon front line, 97.1 percent grade and 28 pancake blocks.Signed with Oklahoma.

DL: Penisimani Takitaki (Jr. Lehi) – “Tremendous pass rusher and disrupter all year long,” Larson said. Had 58 tackles including 24 solo, 11 tackles for loss with nine sacks, 32 hurries, one interception, four deflections, one fumble recovered returned for TD, one blocked punt.

DL: Iakopo Malufau (Sr. Skyridge) – Made 27 total and 53 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss including four sacks, seven hurries, one pick, one fumble recovered, two fumbles caused.

DL: Mason Oeser (Jr. Skyridge) – Defensive tackle had 19 solo and 39 total tackles, 10 for loss including 5.5 sacks, eighthurries.

LB: Leonaitasi Esikia (Jr. Lehi) – Made 87 combined tackles including 28 solo, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven hurries, four deflections and one fumble caused. “Outstanding newcomer, quiet and steady play all year,” Larson said.

LB: Griffin Kunz (Jr. Skyridge) – Tallied 33 solo of 80 combined tackles, 13.5 for loss including five sacks, two deflections, one fumble recovered.

LB: Noah Bird (Sr. Skyridge) – Had 27 solo and 51 totaltackles, 5.5 for loss including two sacks, two deflections, one fumble recovered, one fumble caused.

DB: Ezaiah Mama (Sr. Lehi) – Registered 24 solo of 62 totaltackles, two interceptions including a pick-six and 10deflections. “Our most vocal leader,” Larson said.

DB: Ozzie Williams (Sr. Lehi) – “Never heard much fromOzzie because he was that good as a CB,” Larson said. “Few threw passes his way. A great cover guy and very physical.” Posted 50 total tackles, 26 solo; four interceptions, 10 deflections.

DB: Darian Diarte (Sr. Skyridge) – Posted 25 solo and 44 combined tackles, two interceptions, two deflections.

DB: Abe Jager (Sr. Lehi) – “Best tackler from our secondary,” Larson said. Had 38 tackles including 20 solo, four interceptions returned for 101 yards and one score, nine deflections, one fumble recovered and one receiving touchdown. Signed with New Mexico.