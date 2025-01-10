Girls Soccer All-City Honors – FALL 2024

GIRLS SOCCER

Most Valuable Player

Chelsea Hartmann (Sr. Lehi): “Chelsea came in as a senior transfer and took charge right away,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “She scored the team’s first goal at Timpview to tie the game up and she never looked back. She added eight goals plus all five penalty kicks taken so 13 total goals plus 12 assists,which was double the second place for assists. She was a captain and led the team in every training and game and helped turn the program around to the successful 14-6 record we accomplished this year. She was second in Region 3 in assists to only league MVP and 6A Player of the Year Bella Devey on a team that scored half the amount of goals. She was always our first shooter and took responsibility all year. She helped younger players on the team and overall guided our team to success.”

Most Inspirational Player

Leah Scoville (Jr. Skyridge): According to Coach Toby Peterson, her dedication to the team, her work ethic at practice and in the games, and her determination to maintain a positive mindset were keys to the team’s morale all season. “Things didn’t always go her way, but you would never know it while talking to her about the season,” Peterson said. “These three attributes inspired others to try a little harder to support one another both on and off the field.” The defender averaged 16 steals per game.

Forwards

Cambria Lee (Sr. Skyridge): Registered 14 goals and nine assists. Coach Peterson said “she was able to score when we needed a goal most. Her left foot would often catch defenders off guard when the unexpected shot was sent with so much velocity.”

Adelle Grimley (Sr. Lehi): Supplied 10 goals and three assistson the season. Coach Hartmann called her “the hardest-working player on the team. She was a captain and leader on and off the field and was equally happy scoring or setting up other players.”

Izze Dahl (Jr. Lehi): Tied for top scoring honors with 10 goals for the season. Coach Hartmann said she is “a dynamic forward with the ability to create and score goals. She is strong and fast and has a great work ethic.”

Rachel Boren (Sr. Skyridge): Tallied seven goals and seven assists for the Falcons this season. She was a player that opposing coaches always had to plan for. Great ball handler with impressive game speed.

Midfielders

Allison (AJ) Beard (Jr. Skyridge): Already a foundational player, she became a serious scoring threat this year and finished with five goals and six assists. Also adept at takeaways and an excellent passer, she was the hub of her team’s offense.

Madelyn Moss (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged nine steals per game as she worked to control the path of the ball through the middle of the field. “She played a pivotal role in keeping us in contention for a bid at the state championship,” Coach Peterson said.

Aly Badger (Fr. Lehi): Scored three goals but her primary role was to play defensive midfielder. “She had the most possession wins on the team and her vision is unbelievable,” said Coach Hartmann.

Defenders

Kanani Haunga (Sr. Lehi): Contributed to 11 shutouts as a defensive rock all year. “She was a captain and take-charge player who can play with physicality as well as with exceptionaltechnical execution,” Coach Hartmann said.

Kalle Jackson (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 11.5 steals per game. “Our defense must keep us in each game if we hope to find any success and that is exactly what she helped her teammates to do,” Coach Peterson said.

Olivia Schoenfeld (So. Lehi): Second-year starter added an offensive threat and loves to go forward. “Livi is fast and a fighter who just doesn’t get beat. She also added a goal and some assists this season,” Coach Hartmann said.

Goalkeeper

Kelsey Badger (Sr. Lehi): “She earned 11 shutouts and threepenalty kick saves to help us win important matches,” Coach Hartmann said. “She stepped up and kept us in games and was a leader all year.” She led the Pioneers to victories in four of five shootouts this season.