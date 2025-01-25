Seasonal sickness abnormally high in students, infants and children

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

“This year has been particularly bad for the flu. We haven’t had a season quite this bad for a couple of years. The illness is lasting longer, and it’s been more severe. There have been more hospitalizations. There’s been more secondary pneumonia than before,” stated Dr. Stephen Lee with Utah Valley Pediatrics in American Fork.

Lee saw a huge spike in respiratory illnesses around Halloween when children were forced indoors due to the cold weather. He noted a variety of illnesses, everything from croup to the common cold at that time. Now he is treating a few other strains of illness in his office.

“We are starting to see cases of RSV and a variety of other viruses as well, but the main thing going around right now is influenza. It’s been really impactful, high fevers that are lasting a long period of time, some children that will come in are dehydrated, and it’s largely preventable. The flu vaccine that we offer has been really helpful this year in particular. Virtually not a single person coming into my clinic with the flu had the flu vaccine, so we deduced that it was quite effective this year. The most important thing that people can do to prevent influenza is to get their flu vaccine, preferably early in the season, but it’s not too late. There are two to three strains of the flu going around, and so if somebody catches one, there’s still two more to catch so there’s still time to come in and get protected.” Lee said that over the last month, he has seen most notably Influenza A more than Influenza B, but noted that B is on the rise.

“Another virus that we’re seeing is RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). It’s a virus that circulates through the community. In older people and older children, it just presents as a bad head cold, but in young children, particularly those under one year of age, it can cause difficulty breathing; fast breathing, labored breathing,” Lee shared.

“We have a miracle medicine this year called Beyfortus. This is the second season that we’ve offered it.” Lee said it is not a vaccine, but that Beyfortus has pre-formed antibodies similar to what a mom makes and delivers through breast milk, which is enormously helpful in preventing the RSV infection.

“This year I have yet to see a single one of my babies come in with RSV that had the protection.” Beyfortus is a one-time injection available for babies under eight months. “It’s quite expensive at $600 a dose, but insurance has been paying 100% of that,” Lee added.

Since Beyfortus is not a vaccine, it only works for a limited periodof six to nine months. Some hospitals are offering the Beyfortus injection for newborn babies before they are discharged. Lee said that studies show a 70-90% efficacy rate, but in his practice, having given it out to hundreds of patients this year, as far as he can tell it’s been 100% effective. Lee also shared another alternative measure in preventing RSV in babies.

The Brisbo vaccine may be given to an expecting mother between 32 and 36 weeks, 6 days pregnant. With the vaccine, the expectant mother develops antibodies which protects not only herself, but also the unborn baby. If a pregnant mother receives the Brisbo vaccine, the infant will be protected and not need a Beyfortus injection at birth. This is the second season Beyfortus and Brisbo have been on the market.

As for schools in the district, the numbers of absences differ from school to school. Pam Stufflebeam, the attendance secretary at American Fork High School, said, “It does seem to me that there’s been more sickness this year.” Stufflebeam said parents aren’t required to give a reason for absences, but noted there have been a few extended illnesses at the high school.

Caroline Knadler, principal of Barratt Elementary in American Fork, calls sickness at their school “very typical” for this time of year.

“I know of a lot of people who were sick over the break, but our attendance numbers are very similar to other years for December and so far in January,” shared American Fork Junior High Principal Kirk Johnson.

When asked about sickness in the Alpine School District, an official shared that there are more illnesses this time of year, just like every year, due to cold weather and everyone being indoors together. The district doesn’t have a way to accurately track if the number of illnesses is up this year over previous years, since parents are not required to give a reason for their student’s absence.

Aislynn Tolman-Hill, Public Information Officer with the Utah County Health Department, noted, “When parents contact schools regarding sick students, they are not required to disclose the illness. The health department is notified only when a healthcare provider diagnoses a reportable condition. Multiple school nurses work diligently to support student health in the American Fork area. Anecdotally, we’ve observed a rise in respiratory illnesses, including flu, COVID-19, RSV, pneumonia and colds across Utah County. Additionally, both nationally and in Utah, there has been an increase in mononucleosis cases, particularly among middle school-aged children.”

Quincey Wall is a full-time registered nurse at two elementary schools and one junior high in ASD. When asked what types of ailments she is seeing in our schools, Wall replied, “There have been lots of what potentially look like norovirus symptoms, as well as just the usual flu and potentially COVID.”

The ASD website includes information on symptoms that parents and caregivers should take caution about before sending students to school. ASD recommends keeping children home if a fever is over 100 degrees, the student has a sore throat or has been diagnosed with strep throat, has a persistent cough, any vomiting or diarrhea, long-lasting or severe abdominal pain, or any other illness that prevents a student from comfortably participating in school activities. The website also shares information on when it’s appropriate for a student to return to or stay at school. Parents and caregivers may send students to school if the child no longer has a fever without fever-reducing medicine for 48 hours, an occasional cough with no other symptoms, strep throat after 24 hours of treatment, and no vomiting or diarrhea after 48 hours.

When asked for tips to stay healthy in school, Wall shared the following, “I would definitely prioritize hand washing, make sure we’re getting a good balanced diet, and then sleep is usually what we tell the kids.” Wall also encouraged parents to be aware of their school’s sick policies and be proactive in staying home if the kids need to stay home so that students are not spreading any illnesses.

Tollman-Hill recommended the following for everyone to stay healthy this winter:

● Get vaccinated: It’s not too late to get your flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine.

● Wash your hands: Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

● Cover your mouth and nose: Use a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

● Avoid touching your face: Especially your eyes, nose and mouth.

● Stay home when sick: This helps prevent spreading germs to others.

● Ventilate indoor spaces: Open windows and doors to bring in fresh air.

● Eat well: Include plenty of fruits and vegetables to support your immune system.

● Exercise regularly: Physical activity helps boost overall health.

● Manage stress: Take time to relax and enjoy hobbies you love.

● Hydrate: Drink plenty of fluids like water or herbal tea with honey.

“By far the most important thing that we can do for ourselves and for our children is for everybody to be protected from influenza through the vaccination; for pregnant mothers to get the Brisbo and for newborn babies to get the Beyfortus,” stated Dr. Lee when asked for recommendations to staying healthy this season.

Flu prevention tips may also be found on the Utah County Health Department’s website, health.utahcounty.gov.