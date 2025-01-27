Lehi matmen finish 2nd in 6A Duals; girls 4th in region meet

The Lehi boys wrestling team finished second only to Skyridgein the 6A Dual State Championships held last weekend (Jan. 17-18) at Skyridge High School. This is an optional event, so not all schools in the classification participated. The meet used an 8-man round robin format.

The Pioneers defeated Westlake 56-21, Lone Peak 43-31, Mountain Ridge 48-27, Fremont 53-28, Renegade 63-18 andPleasant Grove 54-38. In Round 6, Lehi fell to the Falcons 46-26.

“It was a good weekend for the boys,” said Coach Dan Rice.“We were able to get some good matches and work on our strengths and weaknesses. We found a few more weaknesses as well. Not all of 6A was there so the competition level was not as tough as it could have been.”

Here’s how the Pioneers fared individually in each weight class:

• At 106, freshman Tyson Cowan was undefeated, winning all five of his contested matches. He scored three pins and two technical falls at 15-0 each and also picked up a pair of forfeits.

• At 113, sophomore Sawyer Richins went 4-3, with all of his match victories secured by pins.

• At 120, freshman Tristen Roberts bowed only to his Falcon opponent as he earned a 5-1 record plus one forfeit. His wins were all by fall and his one loss was by second-period pin.

• At 126, senior Lincoln Rex had a perfect day, prevailing in six consecutive matches and finishing up with a forfeit. He scored four pins, one technical fall and one major decision.

• At 132, junior Boston Richins fell only to the bracket winner from Fremont. His six victories included four pins, one technical fall and one major decision.

• At 138, junior Kenneth Fink won one bout each by fall and major decision and also got two wins by forfeit for his 4-3 record.

• At 144, sophomore Cohen Mortensen registered seven straight pins as he dominated his bracket. Only one match even reached the second period.

• At 150, senior Pablo Garcia beat his Fremont opponent by fall inside the first minute for his only win of the event.

• At 157, sophomore Keamyn Hatch topped his first two opponents by technical fall and major decision and was also awarded a pair of forfeits to finish the event at 4-3.

• At 165, sophomore Joshua Selph scored a pin in 21 seconds and picked up two forfeits to finish 3-4.

• At 175, sophomore Mason Mickiewicz registered a fall and a decision along with two forfeits for a 4-3 outing.

• At 190, junior Ryan Cannon earned two pins and a technical fall along with a forfeit to finish at 4-3.

• At 285, senior Nolan Morris earned falls in 32 and 23 seconds and also got a forfeit to post a 3-4 result for the event.

Earlier in the week on Wednesday (Jan. 15), the Pioneer girls finished fourth in the Region 3 meet with 47 points earned by five entrants. Here’s how they did:

• In the 125-130 bracket, sophomore Chloe Drew finished fifth.

• In the 140-145 bracket, freshman Addison Hutchison won the region title after defeating one of her teammates and two wrestlers representing Westlake. Pioneer sophomore Halle Stinger came in second in the same bracket after Hutchison topped her by decision.

• At 155, senior Kristin Mecham came in second with three pins, including one over Lehi sophomore Elizabeth Anderegg, who finished fourth in the weight class.