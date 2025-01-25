Drill teams compete at Region 3 meet

The Lehi Pionettes and Skyridge Amurelles drill squads competed with confidence at the Region 3 drill competition on Thursday (Jan. 16) at Lehi High School. Both teams performed with enthusiasm and athleticism in all aspects amongst some accomplished 6A opponents.

The Vikettes from Pleasant Grove earned the region championship with the Westlake Luxelles finishing in second place and the American Fork Cavettes in third place.

Drill teams compete in three categories: military, dance routine, and show. Scores are based on the difficulty of technique, execution, choreography, overall performance and effect as well as compliance with safety rules.

Moving up to the 6A classification has been challenging for the Lehi Drill Team but it is a challenge that they have prepared for all season as they took home a third-place trophy in the military category and ranked fourth overall at the region competition.

Lehi head drill coach Chelsea Kogianes said, “The girls work so hard, they have given everything they have to prepare for this season. They are incredibly resilient and a dream team to coach.” She is assisted by Caitlin Thomas, Crystal Berry, Emma Plank and Kati Marsing.

“Our region is stacked with so much talent and we are thrilled to have earned third place in military amongst the best of the best,”Kogianes added.

Lehi’s Zoey Warner earned first place in the individual drill-down competition while teammate Rian Worthington came infifth. All-Region honorees included Hazel Gardner, Avery Reeves and Whitney Willardson.

Academic All-Region awards are presented to all team members with a cumulative 3.75 or higher GPA. The winners for the Pionettes included Talya Olsen, Nahla Tait, Brielle Radke, Worthington, Raimee Sargent, Maylee Souter, Brighton Gardner, Warner, Violet Gardner, Chaely Moore, Ashlyn Myler, Addisyn Prestwich, Willardson, Maddie Andrews and Reeves.

Advertisement

“I love working with the Lehi Drill Team. This year’s group of girls is special in how they approach each other and the sport,” Thomas said. “They are gentle and silly, but they know how to lock in and focus. It has been such a fun dynamic to work with.

“These girls are all friends and genuinely enjoy being with each other which is a huge bonus,” she continued. “They have overcome many challenges, as have all the teams, but to watch them do it with and care for one another is inspiring.

“Earning a third place in military and watching their eyes light up with joy was emotional. I am so proud of this team for many reasons,” Thomas said.

“I am super proud of my team and how hard we have worked,” said Malan Andrews, team president. “I know that our performance tonight is a reflection of who we are: resilient and committed. It felt so good to hear Lehi as the third-place winner in military.

“We didn’t know whose game it was, but we were just excited to compete and represent Lehi at region,” Andrews went on. “The strength of this team is our work ethic. We have worked hard to make our military routine clean.

“We have pushed past the barrier of performing and with a lot of work we have shown who the Lehi Drill Team is. I’m grateful for this team and for the unity that we have,” she said.

The Skyridge Drill Team exhibited sportsmanship and accord through their poise both on and off the dance floor throughout the competition.

Sara Lemon represented the Amurelles in the drill-down competition and earned third place. Brynlee Turner was an All-State award recipient. All-Region honorees for Skyridge included Turner, Alexa Cook and Addy Nelson.

Advertisement

Academic All-Region awards went to Amurelles Jane Bradley, Alexa Cook, Turner, Sarah Lemon, Saylor Robson, Addy Nelson, Audrey Fletcher, Sofie Hallows, Taylor Johnson, Lauryn Harris, Shanelle Hunt, Taylin Carbajal, Ellie Nielson, Ella Sorensen, Elly Alger, Lucia Brutsch, Chelsie Elison, Ella Kunz, Hallee Short, Maggie Thompson, Lille McDaniel, Peyton Sundberg, Molly Cook, Zoee Nelson, Kendall Stewart and Rachel Lemon.

The Skyridge Drill Team is coached by Kate Barker with assistant coaches Bailee Anderson and Sydney Straw. The coaches and team members were unavailable for interviews following the competition.

Both teams will wait for final state RPI rankings to be released on Wednesday (Jan. 22) to determine their seeding in the state quarterfinal or semifinal competitions to begin on Jan. 26 at Utah Valley University.