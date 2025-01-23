Lehi pair wins Las Vegas golf tournament

Two Lehi eighth graders earned the team championship at the Southwest Cup, a junior golfers tournament at Angels Park Golf Club in Las Vegas last weekend (Jan. 18-19). This national-level event includes some of the best young golfers in California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Lehi Junior High student Jordan Ofahengaue, 14, teamed up with Crue Harward, 13, a student at Willowcreek Junior High, at the tournament.

The pair train together at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club with head coach Tele Wightman, PGA and assistant coach Tony Finau, PGA. Both have played at Junior PGA Nationals multiple times with teams representing Utah.

The duo shot a combined 17 under par across the two days, with a 63 on the first day and a 64 on the second. They finished three strokes ahead of the runner-up. Their second round included three birdies and three eagles against just one bogey.

They are expected to compete for the Lehi High School team next year as freshmen.