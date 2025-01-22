Falcon wrestlers win 6A Duals; girls 3rd at Region 3 meet

The Skyridge boys wrestling team finished in first place at last weekend’s 6A Duals championship meet, which was held at Skyridge on Jan. 17-18. Not all teams in the classification chose to participate in this optional event.

The Falcons prevailed against Mountain Ridge 48-31, Westlake 66-17, Fremont 60-24, Pleasant Grove 60-17, Lone Peak 45-26, Lehi 46-26 and Renegade 58-21.

“We had four wrestlers go undefeated in the tournament,” said Skyridge Coach Lyle Mangum. “This has been a great season.

“We have finished in the top two in every tournament when we have had a full team,” he continued. “We had to overcome a lot of adversity this weekend with some sickness and injuries, but the kids came together and got it done.”

Here are the individual results by weight class for the Falcons:

• At 106, freshman Crew Cummings lost only to his Pioneer opponent to finish 6-1. He scored four first-period pins and also was awarded two forfeits.

• At 113, freshman Jacob Millward earned seven straight falls to dominate the bracket, all of them in the first minute except for one bout which went to the second period.

• At 120, sophomore Asher Millward also posted seven consecutive pins to capture the bracket title, with six of those coming in the first period and the other in the second.

• At 126, a pair of Falcons split the days. Junior NoahMalmfeldt earned a 2-1 record with two falls and one technical fall, while freshman Luke Stott went 2-2 in his turn with three pins and one major decision.

• At 132, sophomore Lucas Malmfeldt finished at 4-3, with all his wins and losses coming by way of falls.

• At 138, senior Kale Wright lost his first match in a 0-1 squeaker but went on to capture four contested bouts by pin, two major decisions and a decision plus two forfeits to finish at 6-1.

• At 144, senior Taj Richards scored two falls and posted a 2-5 overall result.

• At 150, senior London Stumph collected a decision and a forfeit but was pinned in his other matches for a 2-5 record.

• At 157/165, senior Nate Terrazas won four bouts by fall and one by technical fall along with a forfeit to compile a 6-1 record.

• At 165/157, junior Chandler Curtis finished 5-0 with a pin, a technical fall, a decision and two forfeits. He had an additional victory in an unattached slot.

• At 175/165, sophomore Crash Sherman went 3-4 with a pin in his only contested bout. Junior Dallin Davidson split his two matches, which were both decided by falls.

• At 190/215, senior Elias Nickel ruled his bracket, earning seven consecutive pins for a 7-0 result.

• At 215, junior Jason Christansen had three losses but was credited with two forfeit victories, one each at 190 and 285.Senior Armando Rodriquez-Garcia had a forfeit win.

• At 285/215, junior Bradshaw Cox finished at 4-3 with three falls and a major decision.

The Region 3 championship meet for girls was at Skyridge on Wednesday (Jan. 15). The Falcons finished third with 68.0 points behind Westlake at 163.0 and Pleasant Grove at 91.5. Both of those schools have significantly larger teams.

Here are the individual results by weight class for the Skyridge participants:

• At 110, sophomore Maya Binks captured third place and sophomore teammate Sophia Harris finished fifth.

• At 115-120, sophomore Nara Johnson came in fourth and sophomore Kate Titsworth was sixth.

• At 125-130, sophomore Emma Brown earned third place and sophomore Isabella Alves followed in fourth.

• At 155, junior Shaelynn Willes was the bracket champion with four pins.

• At 170, senior Tatiana Tupou lost her first match but then scored three falls to get second place.

• At 190-235, freshman Myrtie Faletau ended up in third place.

“The girls team had a great tournament on Friday after this one with several first or second place finishes,” Mangum said. “They are also becoming a great group of girls, and they are bringing in a lot of new girls. Our parents for both teams are absolutely amazing and all the kids wrestle hard.”

The Falcons competed at the Best of the West tournament in Tooele on Jan. 3-4 and also made a good showing there. They finished second to Syracuse and were 111 points ahead of the third-place team in a field of 24.

The boys had six wrestlers make the title matches and five of them won. They also had six others place. The bracket champions were Jacob Millward at 113, Wright at 138, Terrazas at 157, Davidson at 165 and Nickel at 190. Asher Millward came in second at 120.

In the girls event, Skyridge finished 20th with junior Madison Sherman the only placer. She finished third in the 155 weight class.

The Falcons wrestle Westlake on Thursday (Jan. 23) to complete the Region 3 schedule and then have Sectionals at Weber on Jan.29-30 for the boys and Feb. 1 for the girls.