Lehi Cheerleaders earn second at divisional competition

On Friday, Jan. 10, the Lehi Cheer team gave an impressive performance at the Central Division competition held at Corner Canyon High School. Lehi competes in the all-girl team division and was the overall second place winner in the region championship competition. The region competition was competitive as each 6A team stunted, tumbled and cheered their way to top placements for the state finals competition.

Throughout the divisional competition, teams were given scores based on four criteria: a combination of stunts and pyramids; jumps, tumbling and dance; cheer for show; and cheer, dance and fight song, combining for an overall game time score. Lehi Cheer displayed excellent showmanship and performed with athleticism and skill in all three categories of the competition placing first in the dance category, second in cheer and second in the show categories. Lehi Cheer was also the recipient of the Spirit Award.

“This year, we set a goal to try new and harder skills. The team spent countless hours perfecting these skills. They want to be the best they can be on the mat. Tonight, they gave everything they had to achieve that goal,” said Jena Anderson, head coach for Lehi Cheer.

This season has been successful for Lehi as they have accomplished many goals on and off the mat. They have come together to make a team that supports and lifts one another.

“This team is special. They truly love each other and love the sport of cheer. They are constantly encouraging each other at practice. They are true cheerleaders on and off the mat. It is a privilege to coach them,” said Anderson. “I love this team, and I’m absolutely so proud of them.”

Lehi Cheer will advance all three routines to the state championship to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the UCCU Events Center at Utah Valley University.