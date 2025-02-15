Lehi, Skyridge hoops teams begin tourney play in second round

The tournament brackets for Class 6A have been released. All four Lehi-area basketball teams received a bye in the first round and here’s how each is positioned entering the upcoming state tournament.

The first two rounds will be played at home sites and the rest of the tournament will move to the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Lehi Girls

Season record: 5-5 Region 3 (4th), 13-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 11 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 11 in 6A, 30 statewide

Next contest: February 20 at Davis, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Pioneers will start the playoffs on the road against the #6 Darts (15-6), who finished third in Region 1. The winner of that contest will face whoever emerges from the matchup of #3 Westlake (17-6) and #14 Farmington (10-12) in the quarterfinals on Feb. 24 at 4:10 p.m.

Lehi Boys

Season record: 5-5 Region 3 (3rd), 13-9 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 8 in 6A, 19 statewide

Next contest: February 21 at home, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Pioneers moved up in the final RPI rankings enough to get a home game for their second-round contest. Theywill host #9 Weber (14-9), the third-place team from Region 1,on Friday. If they advance to the quarterfinals on Feb. 24, they will face #1 Herriman (21-2), the Region 2 champion, at 11:10 a.m.

Skyridge Girls

Season record: 6-4 Region 3 (3rd), 13-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 9 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 8 in 6A, 22 statewide

Next contest: February 20 at Mountain Ridge, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Falcons get started with a visit to #8 Mountain Ridge (15-8) on Thursday. The Silverwolves tied for secondplace in Region 2. The team that wins this game will be matched against either #1 Copper Hills (18-5), the Region 2 champion, or the winner of #16 American Fork (4-18) versus #17 Herriman (3-20) in the quarterfinals on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Skyridge Boys

Season record: 3-7 Region 3 (6th), 12-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 11 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 14 in 6A, 39 statewide

Next contest: February 21 at Lone Peak, 7 p.m.

Prospects: The Falcons will be starting the playoffs on the road against the #6 Knights (14-8), who finished tied with Westlake for the Region 3 championship. If Skyridge wins, the Falcons will play the winner of #3 Layton (19-4) and #14 Syracuse (11-12) on Feb. 24 in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m.