Three more Lehi football players will continue their playing careers at colleges

The list of Lehi High School seniors who will continue to play football in college lengthened by three names last week as Carson Wren and Ezaiah Mama are headed to Snow College and Jeremiah Onwo will attend El Camino College (TorranceCA).

A ceremony recognizing their commitments was held on Feb. 5 at the school. Other players are still considering offers so there may be more to come.

Wren, a 6-foot-0, 185-lb. linebacker, was the team’s leading defender with 134 total tackles including 45 solo ones, averaging an impressive 11 tackles per game. He also had six tackles for loss including two sacks and four quarterback hurries. He deflected five passes and recovered one fumble as well.

Mama (6-1, 190) played defensive back and tallied 62 total tackles with 24 solo and two for a loss, averaging 5.6 tackles per contest. He made two interceptions returned for 86 yards including one pick-six and also had 10 pass deflections.

Snow College plays in NJCAA Division I, where the Badgers have a long history of success. The team earned a 9-2 record last season, with the two close losses coming to programs that were ranked No. 2 and No.3 in the division. Snow was ranked No. 6 nationally in the postseason poll.

The head coach for the Badgers is former Springville standout Zac Erekson, a 12-time letterman in four sports who went on to play football at Dixie State College and BYU. He has been coaching for 13 years and is entering his third season at Snow.

Onwo (6-0, 255) was a defensive tackle for the Pioneers who averaged 3.5 tackles per game and had 39 total for the season. He also registered 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries along with three pass deflections.

Advertisement

The Warriors of El Camino play in the National Northern League, part of the Southern California Football Associationaffiliated with the California Community College Athletic Association. The team won the league title last year with a 6-1 record and had a 7-4 mark overall.

Head coach Gifford Lindheim was named the 2024 National Northern League Coach of the Year, his second SCFA Coach of the Year award at ECC and seventh overall.