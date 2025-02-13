Falcon athletes commit to colleges

Sixteen senior athletes from Skyridge High School who have accepted offers to continue their playing careers at the next level in seven sports were honored at a school ceremony on Feb. 6.

The sports represented included football, baseball, cross country and track, soccer, basketball, volleyball and tennis.

The commitments of seven football players to Division I schools was announced in December. For the details, see the Dec. 12 issue of the Lehi Free Press. One of those players, offensive lineman Filimone Fangupo, has now switched his choice from Utah State to the University of Utah.

The new football signees are Iakopo Malufau and Sitiveni Tokelau, who signed on Feb. 5 with Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction and were not present at the Thursday ceremony.

Malufau, a 5-foot-10, 229-lb. linebacker, tallied 53 tackles last season including 27 solo. He also had 10.5 tackles for loss including four sacks and seven quarterback hurries. He madeone interception, one fumble recovery and caused two fumbles as well.

Tokelau (6-0, 301) is a defensive lineman who had 15 combined tackles with 2.5 for a loss this past fall.

The CMU Mavericks had a 7-4 record last year under Head Coach Miles Kochevar, who is entering his fourth season as the lead man at the school.

The team competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conferenceand has earned 12 league championships. CMU has also made four appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The non-statistical information included below is excerpted from what was provided by the families of the players for the signing ceremony narration.

BASEBALL

Max Johanson, SS/P – Salt Lake Community College

As a junior, had 210 put-outs and 23 assists for a .967 fielding percentage; batted .402 for 37 hits with 17 RBI. Max loves skiing and snowboarding, weightlifting, playing the guitar and all of his teammates he’s played with at Skyridge. After this season Max will be serving an LDS mission before he goes on to SLCC, where his brother Isaac signed a year ago.

Mckoy Morris, OF – College of Idaho (Caldwell)

Played in all 27 games for the Falcons last year as a junior. Batted .390 with 23 hits, 11 RBI and 15 runs scored, stole seven bases. Also had 21 putouts and two assists. Started playing baseball at age 12. When Koy is not playing baseball, he enjoys going bowling with friends or spending time outdoors.

CROSS COUNTRY & TRACK

Zach Rohde – Snow College

Helped his team to finish sixth at State his senior season. Zach has been a runner all his life starting with his first Turkey Trot at 4 years old. He started competing in cross country during fifth grade and has not stopped running since. Being a five-year cancer survivor, Zach “runs for a cause” as an ambassador for Kids on the Move and Make-a-Wish foundations. He is pursuing Networking and Information Technology in college.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Merceius Mili, G – Utah Tech University

Averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game coming into this week. Has tallied 12 triples and five blocked shots along with 20 defensive deflections. She made a Nike EYBL team in ninth grade. This past year she competed in the Adidas circuit against some of the best players in the country. She made ESPN’S “Super Solid” list in 2024 and is truly grateful for her coaches and teammates along the way, who have helped shape her into the person and player she is today.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kaitlyn Meyer, GK – United States Merchant Marine Academy(Kings Point, NY)

Three shutouts her senior season. A dedicated multi-sport athlete, she has earned varsity letters in soccer (3), track (3), and wrestling (2). In her junior year, she finished at the top of the region and secured podium finishes in track for javelin, discus and shot put. Kait is currently an active participant in JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) and is working towardsobtaining her private pilot’s license. She also has a deep passion for reading and history.

Rachel Boren, F – Utah Tech University

Tallied seven goals and seven assists for the Falcons in 2024.With her club team the Utah Surf, she has won a couple State Cup Championships, National Champion Finalist, College Cup Champions, and many other honors. She also received recognition from the National P.R.O. Best XI and the USYS National Championship Best XI. She will graduate with a 4.0 GPA.

Brooklyn Strange, MF – Utah Tech University

Brooklyn has been playing soccer for the last 13 years. She is extremely grateful for everything she has learned and the friendships made along the way. She has many achievements throughout the years, including State Cup Champions, GA Regional Champions, National Championship Finalist, College Cup Champions, and Surf Cup International Finalist in Cambrils, Spain.

Cambria Lee, F – Salt Lake Community College

Registered 14 goals and nine assists her senior season. Cambria has been playing soccer for the last 10 years with the Utah Surf comp team where they have been state cup champions, as well as Regional and National Championship finalists. She has made lifelong memories and friendships with her amazing teammates.Outside of soccer, Cambria loves to bake and play pickleball.

Madelyn Moss, MF – Snow College

Averaged nine steals per game as she worked to control the path of the ball through the middle of the field. Maddie’s soccer experience includes SYA Soccer in Virginia, Utah Arsenal, La Roca, and Utah Avalanche ECNL, national champion last summer. She has played three years on the Utah Olympic Development team. Other interests include running hurdles, playing basketball with friends, reading and singing. She plans a career in sports medicine.

Kalle Jackson, D – Snow College

Averaged 11.5 steals per game in 2024. Kalle has been playing soccer for the last 13 years. She plays for Utah Surf comp team where she has been a part of winning multiple state cup championships and has played in the regional finals and in the national championship finals. She is planning on going into nursing or becoming a sports nutritionist. She will cherish the friendships and memories she’s made.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bella Lewis – Brigham Young University

State gold medalist at No. 1 singles in 2024 was never challenged during the tournament. Also won gold as a junior and silver as a sophomore in the same bracket. Utah’s Ms. Tennis and a high school All-American her junior year. Bella loves time with family, friends, hiking, piano and most sports. She tries to always be positive, fair and kind and was awarded the player of the year in sportsmanship for the state of Utah in youth tennis.

Kaia Sperry – Hawaii Pacific University (Honolulu)

State gold medalist at No. 1 doubles with junior Ava Ericksen in 2024; together they dominated the bracket. She is a three-time gold medalist in state doubles competition with different partners; also won silver in No. 2 Singles. Helped her team four-peat as state 6A champions.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mary Nahinu, L – Norfolk State University (VA)

In 2024, served 55 aces (200 points), made 364 digs (3.5 d/s), provided 79 assists and tallied 412 serve-receives (4.0 p/s). She set the all-time digs record at Skyridge with 1,182 for her career. Multiple All-State honors. Mary is a passionate entrepreneur that has built her own business and brand around bringing awareness to supporting young female athletes with mental health issues. She’s excited to continue this work in college majoring in business and marketing.

Lucci Unga, S – Bellevue College (WA)

Had 439 assists (4.5 p/s), 21 aces (104 points), 136 digs (1.4 d/s)in her senior season. Lucci has played competitive volleyball since she was 11 years old and has loved her time on and off the court. Her education is very important to her and she will continue in college to receive a degree in business. She loves reading, baking, Polynesian dancing, and spending time with her family.