Lehi grad Jett Niu getting to work early at Oklahoma

In a surprising turn of events during college football’s early signing period in December of 2024, Lehi High School quarterback Jett Niu made history by becoming the first Tongan quarterback to join an SEC program, committing to the University of Oklahoma after a last-minute flip from Oklahoma State.

Not content to wait until summer, Niu enrolled early at Oklahoma in January, eager to begin his collegiate career.

“I just wanted to mainly just get a head start,” Niu explained. “It’s never bad going and getting an opportunity to go learn the plays earlier before everyone else starts to roll in. That’s my mindset going into it here – just make sure I can get a head start learning the plays, getting bigger, stronger, faster.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound signal-caller’s journey to Oklahoma wasn’t straightforward. Initially committed to Appalachian State, then Oklahoma State, Niu’s path changed dramatically when Sooners head coach Brent Venables made a crucial phone call just days before signing day.

“I got a call the Monday night before signing day from Coach Venables, and he just talked to me and kind of laid the foundation,” Niu explained. “I loved everything about what he had to say. He really cares about his guys, and he definitely does the most he can to make us succeed in life – and in football as well, but mostly in life overall.”

Venables praised not only Niu’s abilities during his December 2024 signing day press conference but also highlighted the strong foundation laid by the Lehi football program.

“He comes from a really successful program,” Venables emphasized. “His mechanics and fundamentals are exceptional, the way he climbs the pocket, his accuracy, his ability to push the ball down field, his instincts – incredible quickness in his release and great communication, leadership qualities… He’s a polished quarterback and a winner.”

The Sooners’ head coach specifically noted how the caliber of Utah high school football, particularly at programs like Lehi, prepares players for the next level. “When you look at what they’re doing in Utah, especially in programs like Lehi, they’re developing complete football players who understand the game at a high level,” he said.

Niu credits much of his development to three-time state champion Lehi head coach Ed Larson, who he says was instrumental in preparing him for the college level. “Coach Larson has prepared me for this next level and really getting to show my talents,” Niu said.

“He’s been there helping me develop not just as a quarterback, but as a leader and a person,” the quarterback said. It also didn’t hurt that his position coach was former BYU quarterback Steve Clements, who led the Pioneers to a state championship as the head coach in 2000.

The hiring of OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle proved pivotal in Niu’s decision. Arbuckle, who had previously recruited Niu while at Washington State, maintained a strong relationship with the young quarterback.

“Me and him had a pretty good relationship, and we’ve always just hit it off,” Niu said. “When he got the job at Oklahoma, I was one of the first names that he mentioned.”

During his time at Lehi, Niu thrived under Larson’s tutelage, particularly in high-pressure situations. This was evident in the 6A high school state playoff semifinals, where Niu showcased his development by completing 73 percent of his passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

“I think Utah is definitely underrated, especially with our competition,” Niu reflected. “I think we have some really good players. But I mean, I think overall, you’ve got to play with the best competition to become the best. And I think that’s what I did – I competed with the best, and now I’m in one of the best conferences.”

Throughout his journey, Niu’s parents Enoch and Jobi have been his strongest advocates, helping guide him through the complex recruiting process. “They’ve helped me through all the sports, all the recruiting. They’ve been there by my side since day one,” Niu shared.

“They’ve really just helped me and guided me through this recruiting process and where I am today. They’ve been probably my biggest supporters,” he said.

Through his mother, a former athlete at American Fork High School, and his grandmother Julie Ingersoll Melton, Jett is the great-grandson of local coaching legend Carl Ingersoll and is thus related to a host of present and former local athletes and coaches in both Lehi and American Fork.

Niu’s high school career at Lehi was nothing short of spectacular. As a senior, he completed 195-of-341 passes for 2,857 yards and 29 touchdowns with an additional three rushing scores, leading the Pioneers to the Utah Class 6A state semifinals.

His junior year, the first season as a starter after backing up two-time state champion quarterback Jackson Brousseau since he was a freshman, was equally impressive. He threw for 2,812 yards and tallied 34 touchdowns while also leading the Pioneers to the Final Four in their first year in Class 6A.

The community support in Lehi played a significant role in Niu’s development. “The environment and community were awesome. They’ve really shown that they’re invested in Lehi High School,” Niu reflected.

“At Rice-Eccles Stadium, every time we played there, the fans packed the stadium. I definitely don’t think we would have been where we are without the fans,” he said.

Looking ahead to Oklahoma’s SEC competition, Niuunderstands the challenges that await. “Everyone over there is bigger, stronger, faster, so that’s kind of my motive – I have to be on their same level, and even beyond that level, just so I can perform at the level that I need to be.”

Currently rooming with fellow Utah native and former Skyridge High lineman Darius Afalava at Oklahoma, Niu is already embracing his role in the quarterback room, which includes four signal-callers. “John Mateer, he’s a great guy, and he played really well this past season,” Niu said. “I’m excited to learn from him and definitely learn from all the quarterbacks because I think I can take something from each quarterback and apply it to my game.”

Mateer recently signed with the Sooners. He was the number-one-rated quarterback in the transfer portal coming from Washington State and followed his coach east.

As Niu prepares for his collegiate career at Oklahoma, he carries with him the lessons learned under Larson’s guidance. “Coach Larson taught me that it’s not just about the physical aspects of the game – it’s about preparation, leadership, and being ready for any situation. Those are things that will help me succeed at the next level.”

With his historic commitment to Oklahoma, Niu isn’t just carrying his own dreams – he’s carrying the hopes and aspirations of an entire community and culture. As the Sooners prepare for their second season in the SEC, local eyes will be on the pioneering quarterback from Lehi, Utah.