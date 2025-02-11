Lehi and Skyridge drill teams make a run at State

The Lehi and Skyridge high school drill teams competed at the state quarterfinals competition Monday, Jan. 27 at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.

Both teams gave spirited performances and qualified to advance to the state semifinals on Jan. 28, where they competed in the field of the 16 best teams in Class 6A.

High school drill teams compete in three categories: military, dance routine and show. Scores are based on the difficulty of technique, execution, choreography, overall performance and effect as well as compliance with safety rules.

The Lehi High School Pionettes executed a high level of technique in all three dance categories at both state competitions. They displayed excellent showmanship as they conveyed emotion.

“Competing at State this year was such a memorable experience,” said Lehi drill team assistant coach Caitlin Thomas. “The team worked so hard this season and watching their hard work pay off during performances was very rewarding.

“There is nothing greater as a coach than watching the team celebrate themselves on the floor,” she continued. “I am so proud of everything they have accomplished this year. I love each and every dancer – if I think about it too long, I get emotional. This team is full of talented dancers with great character.”

The Amurelles from Skyridge competed with a high level of energy and athleticism throughout the competition. The drill team exhibited precise, synchronized movements on the performance floor.

The Skyridge drill team members said, “We are so extremely proud of how we did this season. We’re grateful for every opportunity we were given and are so glad we got to do it with our best friends.”

Neither team qualified for advancement to the state finals competition. However, members from both teams expressed satisfaction in what they have accomplished this season on and off the performance floor.

The top five 6A teams placing at the state finals competition on Saturday (Feb. 1) included the state champion drill team from Farmington High School, Bingham High School in second place, Davis in third, Corner Canyon in fourth and the Pleasant Grove High School drill team in fifth.