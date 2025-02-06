Lehi qualifies 11 boys, six girls for State wrestling meet

The Lehi boys and girls wrestling teams finished seventh in their respective 6A Division B meets last week, the final opportunity for individuals to qualify for the upcoming state tournaments.

Division B meets were held at Corner Canyon High School. The boys competed January 29-30 and the girls on Feb. 1. The 6A boys state tournament is Feb. 12-13 and the girls will compete Feb. 14-15. Both will be at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

“We are a very young team and they exceeded my expectations,” said Coach Dan Rice. “I figured we would qualify five boys, hopefully get eight, but we were able to qualify 11 and one possible alternate.

“Lincoln Rex had a good tournament, placed second and is in one of the toughest weight classes in the state currently,” he continued. “Sophomore Cohen Mortensen was able to place third and had a great tournament.

“For the girls, it was not our best results, but they all qualified to advance and now have an opportunity to improve,” the coach said.

Here’s how the Pioneer boy qualifiers fared individually in each weight class:

• At 106, freshman Tyson Cowan placed sixth and scored 12.0 team points.

• At 113, sophomore Sawyer Richins earned sixth place with 12.0 team points.

• At 113, sophomore Colton Grunkemeier finished in ninth place and is the first alternate.

• At 120, freshman Tristen Roberts came in seventh with 13.0 team points.

• At 126, senior Lincoln Rex got the silver medal and scored 26.0 team points.

• At 126, junior Kole Wootton ended up eighth.

• At 132, junior Boston Richins added 8.5 team points and placed seventh.

• At 138, junior Kenneth Fink got eighth place with 5.5 team points.

• At 144, sophomore Cohen Mortensen collected the bronze medal with 23.0 team points.

• At 157, sophomore Keamyn Hatch finished eighth and tallied 11.0 team points.

• At 165, sophomore Joshua Selph scored 7.0 team points and came in eighth.

• At 175, sophomore Mason Mickiewicz earned 13.0 team points for a sixth-place result.

• At 190, junior Ryan Cannon came in 10th with 3.0 team points, making him the second alternate.

Other boys who represented the Pioneers at the Divisional were freshman Cole Burrup (106), freshman Alec Silva (120), senior Tylus Barela (132), freshman Camden Evans (138), senior Gage Sorenson (144), sophomore Oscar Samanamud (150), senior Pablo Garcia (150), freshman Joshua Guercio (157), sophomore Austin Neil (165) and sophomore Jacob Krupa (175).

Here’s how the Lehi girls did:

• At 130, sophomore Chloe Drew finished eighth with 5.0 team points.

• At 140, freshman Addison Hutchison came in sixth with 7.0 team points.

• At 140, sophomore Halle Stinger got seventh place.

• At 155, senior Kristin Mecham earned 13.0 team points and took fifth.

• At 155, sophomore Elizabeth Anderegg got the eighth spot.

• At 190, sophomore Mari Traylor earned 7.0 team points and ended up fifth.