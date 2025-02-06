Falcon wrestlers qualify 11 boys, 6 girls for State

The Skyridge boys wrestling team finished sixth and the girls seventh in their respective 6A Division A meets last week, the final opportunity for individuals to qualify for the upcoming state tournaments.

Division A meets were held at Weber High School. The boys competed January 29-30 and the girls on Feb. 1. The 6A boys state tournament is Feb. 12-13 and the girls will compete Feb. 14-15. Both will be at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

“I thought we wrestled very hard and put ourselves in good positions at State,” said Skyridge Coach Lyle Mangum. “We have five alternates as well, so I hope a few of them get in. It has been an amazing year and I’m glad to coach these young men.

“We had two boys in the finals, freshman Jacob Millward and sophomore Asher Millward, and they both finished second. Freshman Luke Stott took third,” he said.

“The girls had a great tournament also,” the coach continued. “Madison Sherman got first again and we have an alternate as well.

“We lost some great girls to injuries and our rallying cry is #PresleyStrong in honor of Presley Schroeder who was lost for the year during Christmas, but these girls have bloomed fully into an amazing team,” he said.

“Next year we will have 25 to 30 girls and are set up for some real success led by Madison Sherman,” Mangum concluded.

Here are the individual results by weight class for the Falconboy qualifiers and alternates:

• At 106, freshman Crew Cummings placed seventh with 7.0 team points.

• At 106, Kalder Welcker was 10th so is a second alternate.

• At 113, freshman Jacob Millward got the silver medal and posted 22.0 team points.

• At 113, junior Cooper Sorenson finished sixth.

• At 120, sophomore Asher Millward also earned 22.0 team points to claim second place.

• At 120, freshman Luke Stott captured the bronze medal.

• At 132, sophomore Lucas Malmfeldt garnered 13.0 team points and finished sixth.

• At 132, sophomore Easton Vandehei got ninth place for the first alternate spot.

• At 138, senior Kale Wright tallied 10.5 points on his way to the sixth-place slot.

• At 157, senior Nate Terrazas finished sixth with 12.5 team points.

• At 157, sophomore Crash Sherman was ninth and is a first alternate.

• At 165, junior Chandler Curtis came in sixth with 13.0 team points.

• At 175, junior Dallin Davidson claimed seventh place with 13.0 team points.

• At 175, junior Chris Workman got 10th place to be a second alternate.

• At 190, senior Elias Nickel amassed 11.0 team points on his way to sixth place.

• At 215, junior Bradshaw Cox got ninth place to occupy the first alternate slot.

The Falcon boys team was also represented by sophomore Cody Sorensen (126; 6.0 pts.), junior Richard Spiker (126), sophomore Grant Eldredge (138), senior London Stumph (144; 3.0 pts.), freshman Brayden Boyd (144), sophomore Gabriel Lee(150), senior Noah Mansker (190) and junior Nathan Boyd (215; 4.0 pts.).

Here are the individual results by weight class for the Skyridge girl participants:

• At 110, sophomore Sophia Harris earned fourth place with 12.0 team points.

• At 115, sophomore Nara Johnson got the first alternate spot in ninth place.

• At 125, sophomore Emma Brown finished in eighth place with 4.0 team points.

• At 155, junior Madison Sherman tallied 26.0 points as she claimed the gold medal.

• At 155, junior Shaelynn Willes came in seventh.

• At 170, senior Tatiana Tupou was fourth and scored 11.0 team points.

• At 190, freshman Myrtie Faletau placed fourth with 14.0 team points.

Sophomore Kate Titsworth (115) also wrestled at this event.