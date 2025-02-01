Lehi swimmers prepping for final meets

As the final swimming competitions of the season approach, here are some of the Pioneers who have put themselves in position to earn points and potential medals at the upcoming region and state meets.

In the girls division:

• Junior Alyssa Soderquist is seeded second in the 100-yard backstroke, fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, 10th in the 100-yard freestyle, 12th in the 200-yard individual medley and12th in the 50-yard freestyle. She won’t swim all of these in a single meet because of entry limits.

• Junior Kalia Hasselbach is eighth on the top times list for the 50-yard freestyle. She’s also listed ninth in the 100-yard backstroke, 15th in the 100-yard butterfly and 16th in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Freshman Darcee Smith is ranked No. 8 in the 500-yard freestyle, No. 14 in the 200-yard freestyle, and No. 14 in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Junior Gracie Tait is listed 11th in the standings for the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Sophomore Sydney Bahr has the No. 19 spot in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Senior Josselyn Schiess is No. 20 on the 500-yard freestyle seedings list.

• Lehi’s squad has recorded the second-best time in the 200-yard medley relay. The Pioneers are also third in the 400-yard freestyle relay and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay seedings coming into this week, making thesepromising events for the Pioneers to earn points.

In the boys events:

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team is No. 15 on the list for this season.

The Region 3 meet is set for Friday (Jan. 31) at the South Davis Recreation Center in Bountiful. The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 14 and 15 at BYU.