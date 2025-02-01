Lehi Sports
Falcon boys lining up for swim title threepeat
As the Skyridge swim team approaches the crowning competitions of the season, the boys squad has positioned itself to challenge for a third-straight 6A title and the girls expect to contend for medals at the upcoming region and state meets.
Here’s some Falcon boys to watch for in upcoming events.
• Senior Sam Mortensen is the top seed in the 50-yard freestyle, second in the 100-yard freestyle, and 12th in the 200-yard freestyle
• Connor Clark is No. 1 in the 100-yard breaststroke, third on the top times list for the 200-yard individual medley, plus 11th in the 100-yard butterfly.
• Senior Mason Hemmert is ranked No. 3 in the 100-yard freestyle, as well as at No. 6 in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle.
• Evan Layton is sixth in the 100-yard backstroke.
• Noah Christensen is the No. 7 seed in the 200-yard individual medley, No. 16 in the 500-yard freestyle, and No. 17 in the 100-yard butterfly.
• Dillon Giraldi is eighth in the 200-yard individual medley, 14th in the 100-yard butterfly, 19th in the 100-yard breaststroke, and 20th in the 100-yard backstroke.
• Daniel Wang is eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
• Connor Woolley is listed at No. 19 in the 100-yard breaststroke.
• Skyridge has the top marks to date in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays in a very tight field. They are sixth on the seeded list for the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Here’s some medal contenders in the girls division.
• Junior Kara Moir ranks second in the 500-yard freestyle, sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and 12th in the 100-yard freestyle.
• Ava Ellington is listed at No. 8 in the 200-yard freestyle, No. 10 in the 100-yard butterfly, No. 17 in the 500-yard freestyle, and No. 18 in the 200-yard individual medley. She may not swim all of these events in a single meet because of entry limits and relay assignments.
• Sophomore Ellie Sintay is No. 6 in the 500-yard freestyle.
• Chloe Bowman is the No. 10 seed for the 100-yard breaststroke.
• Solymar Medina is ranked 19th in the 100-yard butterfly.
• Skyridge is seeded No. 7 in the 200-yard medley relay, No. 8 in the 400-yard freestyle relay and No. 9 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The Region 3 meet is set for Friday (Jan. 31) at the South Davis Recreation Center in Bountiful. The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 14 and 15 at BYU.