Falcon boys lining up for swim title threepeat

As the Skyridge swim team approaches the crowning competitions of the season, the boys squad has positioned itself to challenge for a third-straight 6A title and the girls expect to contend for medals at the upcoming region and state meets.

Here’s some Falcon boys to watch for in upcoming events.

• Senior Sam Mortensen is the top seed in the 50-yard freestyle, second in the 100-yard freestyle, and 12th in the 200-yard freestyle

• Connor Clark is No. 1 in the 100-yard breaststroke, third on the top times list for the 200-yard individual medley, plus 11th in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Senior Mason Hemmert is ranked No. 3 in the 100-yard freestyle, as well as at No. 6 in the 200-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle.

• Evan Layton is sixth in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Noah Christensen is the No. 7 seed in the 200-yard individual medley, No. 16 in the 500-yard freestyle, and No. 17 in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Dillon Giraldi is eighth in the 200-yard individual medley, 14th in the 100-yard butterfly, 19th in the 100-yard breaststroke, and 20th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Daniel Wang is eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Connor Woolley is listed at No. 19 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Skyridge has the top marks to date in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays in a very tight field. They are sixth on the seeded list for the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Here’s some medal contenders in the girls division.

• Junior Kara Moir ranks second in the 500-yard freestyle, sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and 12th in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Ava Ellington is listed at No. 8 in the 200-yard freestyle, No. 10 in the 100-yard butterfly, No. 17 in the 500-yard freestyle, and No. 18 in the 200-yard individual medley. She may not swim all of these events in a single meet because of entry limits and relay assignments.

• Sophomore Ellie Sintay is No. 6 in the 500-yard freestyle.

• Chloe Bowman is the No. 10 seed for the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Solymar Medina is ranked 19th in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Skyridge is seeded No. 7 in the 200-yard medley relay, No. 8 in the 400-yard freestyle relay and No. 9 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Region 3 meet is set for Friday (Jan. 31) at the South Davis Recreation Center in Bountiful. The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 14 and 15 at BYU.