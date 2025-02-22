Falcon girls end season with emotional loss to Sentinels

The No. 9-ranked Skyridge girls basketball team took the court at No. 8 Mountain Ridge High School (16-8) with determination on Thursday (Feb. 20) for the second round of the 6A state playoffs.

The Falcons gave a full effort and took the lead early in the first quarter. The constant motion of the Skyridge offense kept the Sentinels trailing until late in the fourth quarter, where they outscored Skyridge 20-11 to secure a 59-55 victory.

Feb. 20: Mountain Ridge 59, Skyridge 55

The Falcons played well throughout the game and found quality shots in the paint. Two 3-point baskets by senior guard Lillian Meyer gave Skyridge a 29-24 margin at halftime.

The Falcons maintained the lead through the third quarter, but Mountain Ridge’s strategic defense shaved off a bit of the Skyridge advantage heading into the final period.

During the fourth quarter, the Falcons gained more separation as senior guard Merceius Mili scored six points early in the periodand led her team in scoring with 15 points including a 3-pointer.

However, halfway through the fourth quarter, the Skyridge play was erratic as the balanced attack of the Sentinels challenged theFalcon efforts to control the ball. It was an emotional end for the visitors as their final attempts to score weren’t enough to hold off the late rally by the home squad.

Advertisement

“We battled really hard tonight,’ said Skyridge Head Coach Shaylee Nielsen.” “In the end, it came down to a couple of shots that didn’t fall. Down the stretch we had a few that went in and out and Mountain Ridge made some big plays to finish the game.”

Junior post Ellah Oeser hustled on the court and ended the contest with 13 points. Other standout performances were given by senior guards Bella Sika, Anaiya Nelson and Portia Hugh,who all played well under the final high-pressure minutes of the game.

“I’m super proud of the effort tonight and of the way they focused under pressure. Unfortunately, sometimes it just doesn’t roll your way,” said Nielsen.

“There are a lot of good teams in 6A this year and I think there are truly a lot of teams that can win it. This team is talented, but this was just not our year,” added Nielsen.

Skyridge ends their season with a 13-11 record. They will graduate five players who were team leaders and starters.

“I’m grateful for our seniors and everything they gave to this program,” the coach said. “They are enjoyable to coach. Practice and play are always fun with them. The seniors are great people on and off the court and they have so much ahead of them.

“We also have a talented group coming up who work hard,” Nielsen added. “As a coach, watching these players come together as a team and become cohesive and enjoy each other and play for each other has been the biggest highlight of the season.”