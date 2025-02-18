Falcon girls claim silver trophy and boys end fourth at state swim meet

The Skyridge girls swim team captured second place by a narrow margin at the state swim meet on Saturday (Feb. 15) at BYU. The boys squad came in fourth and three Falcons earned individual gold medals.

Lone Peak was the big winner in the girls division with 404points. The Falcons scored 176 points ahead of Lehi in third place with 173 points.

American Fork captured the boys championship with 322 points by outlasting Mountain Ridge with 310 and the Knights with 302.5 points. The Falcons totaled 230 points.

Following are the Skyridge swimmers who earned notable results to contribute to the team totals at this meet.

In the girls division:

• Junior Kara Moir captured the gold medal in the 500-yard freestyle and was also seventh in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Sophomore Ellie Sintay claimed silver in the 500-yard freestyle and finished in fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Junior Ava Ellington captured sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle and got eighth place in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Sophomore Mallory Hemmert got ninth place in the 200-yard individual medley with a two-second drop from her season-best mark.

• Sophomore Chloe Bowman finished in ninth place in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Skyridge squad droppedmore than two seconds off their seed time to capture the bronze medal with Ellington, junior Alexis Griffeth, Hemmert and Moir.

• The Falcons finished ninth in the 200-yard freestyle relaywith Sintay, Hemmert, senior Solymar Medina and Moir.

In the boys events:

• Senior Mason Hemmert bettered his top seed time in the preliminaries and then cut another quarter-second off his mark to claim the gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle. He was edged by 2/100th of a second in a photo finish to garner silver in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Junior Connor Clark beat both his seed and preliminary times on the way to the gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished in seventh place in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Senior Sam Mortensen got fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle and also in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Senior Evan Layton finished in fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Sophomore Noah Christensen finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and moved from 14th to ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke by dropping nearly four seconds from his seed time.

• Senior Dillon Giraldi garnered eighth place in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Junior Daniel Wang finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Falcons cut more than three seconds from their seed time to earn the silver medal with Mortensen, Layton, Clark and Hemmert.

• In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Falcons finished fifth with senior Summit Larson, Christensen, Giraldi and Hemmert.

“This meet really showed that teamwork makes the dream work,” said Mason Hemmert. “Every single team got closer to all the other teams and it’s hard to say goodbye.

“More than anything, swimming is all about the journey. The fun memories made along the way, and all the friendships formed in the water are amazing, and you don’t get that anywhere else,” he added.