Soderquist wins gold, Lehi girls third at state swim meet

The Lehi girls swim team finished in a strong third place at the state swim meet on Saturday (Feb. 15) at BYU. The boys squad came in 15th.

Lone Peak was the overwhelming winner in the girls competition with 404 points. Skyridge was second with 176points and the Pioneers were right behind the Falcons with 173points. American Fork edged Mountain Ridge and Lone Peak for first place in the tight boys competition. Lehi’s boys had 20 points.

Following are the Pioneer swimmers who earned notable resultsto contribute to the team totals at this meet.

In the girls division:

• Junior Alyssa Soderquist claimed the gold in the 100-yard butterfly and came in fourth in the 100-yard backstroke, where she swam her best time of the season in the preliminaries.

• Sophomore Sydney Bahr finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and was ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke after moving up from 12th place in the preliminaries.

• Junior Kalia Hasselbach was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke after dropping more than a second from her seed time in the preliminaries. She also came in seventh in the 100-yard butterfly after dropping a second from her seed time and improving from her preliminary mark as well.

Advertisement

• Lehi’s squad garnered the silver medal in the 200-yard medley relay with freshman Darcee Smith, junior Gracie Tait, Hasselbach and Soderquist.

• The Pioneers came in sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Hasselbach, senior Josselyn Schiess, freshman Brinley Daniels and Soderquist, posting their best mark of the year by more than a second.

• The team was 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Smith, Bahr, Schiess and sophomore Aleah Pendleton.

In the boys events:

•​The 200-yard medley relay team finished in 12th place with freshman Liam Scott, junior Jeffrey Smith, senior Payden Kerby and senior Dane Dixon.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team was 13th with Dixon, Scott, Kerby and Smith after shaving nearly nine seconds from their seed time.