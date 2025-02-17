Jacob Millward, Madison Sherman earn wrestling gold at State

The Skyridge boys wrestling team finished eighth and the girls13th in their respective Class 6A state tournaments last week.Layton won the boys title and Mountain Ridge got the girls gold trophy.

Falcon freshman Jacob Millward won a thriller to capture the 113 bracket title, while sophomore Asher Millward earned a bronze medal in the 120 weight class. For the Skyridge girls, junior Madison Sherman claimed her second straight state gold, this year in the 155 weight class.

The 6A boys state tournament was Feb. 12-13 and the girls competed Feb. 14-15 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

Jacob Millward (40-4) had an easy time in his first-round match, pinning Jorge Sagastume (26-16) of Westlake at 1:24. The climb got pretty steep from there as all of his remaining bouts were closely contested.

In the quarterfinal, he earned a 4-2 decision over Tate Mikesell (37-10) of Syracuse. He edged Titan Perry Fowler (42-7) with a 1-0 decision in the semifinal and then triumphed in the exciting title match with a 9-8 decision over Aiden Bastian (36-8) of Layton. He finished with 24.0 team points.

The path for defending champ Sherman was a lot less dramatic and resulted in 29.5 team points. She first pinned Elizabeth Anderegg (7-14) of Lehi at 1:46, then earned a fall over Anna Camey Carlos (7-4) of Pleasant Grove in 1:41 to advance to the semifinal round.

In that match, she defeated Naidelyn Lucio (45-14) of Mountain Ridge with a technical fall of 17-2. Sherman completed her title repeat by pinning Gabriela Galvez (27-8) of Layton at 3:29.

“This experience was really exciting,” Sherman said. “I was a little nervous. I like having a partner that gives me a challenge and pushes me to work hard. I know it’s important to learn from our matches and to not give up.

Advertisement

“It can be really hard sometimes but if you make sure that you don’t let matches bring you down and let them lift you up, you’ll become a really good wrestler,” she said.

The path for Asher Millward (37-7) took a little longer and resulted in 19.0 team points. He earned a 15-2 major decision over Tristen Roberts (28-9) of Lehi but got dropped to consolation after a narrow loss to Dax Christensen (38-9) of Bingham in the quarterfinal.

He never lost again, claiming four straight victories to finish in third place. In order, he topped Calin Olson (20-19) of Rivertonby 13-0 major decision, pinned teammate Luke Stott (39-11) at 1:14, earned an 11-7 decision over Corbyn Robison (29-10) of Westlake, and then got a 12-1 major decision over Ryker Nelson (37-13) of Syracuse.

Here are the individual results by weight class for the other Falcon boy qualifiers:

• At 106, freshman Crew Cummings (11-9) lost both his bouts.

• At 113, junior Cooper Sorenson (23-14) was eliminated in two matches.

• At 120, freshman Luke Stott (39-11) went 2-2 and was ousted by teammate Asher Millward.

• At 132, sophomore Lucas Malmfeldt (32-11) finished his appearance in two bouts.

Advertisement

• At 138, senior Kale Wright (32-13) earned 1.0 team points for a consolation-round win.

• At 157, senior Nate Terrazas (39-13) went 2-2 and contributed 7.0 team points.

• At 165, junior Chandler Curtis (35-13) earned a decision for 1.0 team points.

• At 175, junior Dallin Davidson (29-12) posted 3.0 team points with a fall in consolation.

• At 190, senior Elias Nickel (34-13) picked up 3.0 team points with a consolation-round pin.

“What a great finish to a very successful season,” said Skyridge Coach Lyle Mangum. “We took 11 qualifiers and three alternates to State. They had a great first day and wrestled hard the whole time.

“Freshman Jacob Millward won the 113 state title with a fantastic semifinal win against a Syracuse wrestler he had lost to earlier in the year, then beat the number one seed in the state, a senior from Layton,” the coach went on. “What an exciting match.

“His brother Asher Millward finished third for the second year in a row in probably the toughest weight in the tournament,” Mangum said. “He wrestled very well in his medal matches.

Advertisement

“It is a really young group of kids but to finish as a team in eighth place, it shows the work they all put in this season,” the coach continued. “We have a fantastic group of new wrestlers coming in and still hope to build from within from other programs in the school.

“Multi-sport athletes are really important in bigger schools,” Mangum said. “We will do a lot of spring and summer stuff to continue to get better.

“I want to thank all the parents and teachers that have supported these kids through this season. Also, our assistant coaches, Brian Bond, Ryan Harmon, Troy Josie, David Terrazas and Adam Schroeder, are a huge part of our success.

“They all do very amazing things for the team. I’m so happy to be a part of Skyridge Falcon wrestling,” Mangum said.

Here are the individual results by weight class for the other Skyridge girl participants:

• At 110, sophomore Sophia Harris (6-19) went 2-2 with 4.0 team points.

• At 115, sophomore Nara Johnson (12-19) lost in two matches.

• At 115, sophomore Kate Titsworth (2-12) exited after two rounds.

Advertisement

• At 125, sophomore Emma Brown (15-10) earned a 2-2 result with 5.5 team points.

• At 155, junior Shaelynn Willes (15-11) also had two wins and two losses.

• At 170, senior Tatiana Tupou (4-4) had a pair of wins for 7.0 team points.

• At 190, freshman Myrtie Faletau (5-4) posted two victories for 7.0 team points.

“It’s been a challenge,” Harris said. “I think for my first year, I did really well. I feel like I learned more about confidence. I would constantly get in my head about what I’m going to be bad at and good at.

“My coaches have been really helpful in getting me to be confident and believe in myself,” she added. “I definitely want to be more aggressive and use my confidence to improve.”

“We had eight girls wrestle in the tournament, including four first-year wrestlers, and six of them made the top eight,” Mangum said. “What a great group of young ladies to coach.The girls bonded really well and fought hard. Even the ones who lost competed really well, so we’re proud of them.

“Madison was dominant and won her second straight state title in her third finals appearance,” he continued. “She is one of the best wrestlers in the west and it showed in this tournament.

Advertisement

“We have a fabulous future with about 25 to 30 girls committed to the program next year,” Mangum said. “It is really blossoming into a high- level program. It is what I envisioned when I started the program four years ago.

“We have had a state placer every year and the group will continue that legacy,” he added. “They really want to grow and learn and have fun as they learn.”

Ryann Anderegg contributed to this report.