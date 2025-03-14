Massive Utah food drive Saturday

On Saturday, March 15, faith-based congregations, organizations and residents across Utah are teaming up with Utah Food Bank for the fourth annual statewide Feed Utah to support their mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide. This food drive is crucial to help restock quickly emptying shelves, and Utah Food Bank is asking for help from anyone able to give it.

To donate, fill any bag or box with non-perishable food donations and leave them near your front door before 9 a.m. on March 15 for pick-up.

New this year, all financial donations made online using the QR code or online link will be matched up to $65,000 in total. With this donation match opportunity, that means Utah Food Bank can stretch each $1 donated into $15.60 worth of goods and services for our neighbors facing hunger. Financial donations can be made here.

Donated food should be commercially packaged, non-perishable and nutritious. Most-needed food items include beef stew, chili, peanut butter, boxed meals, canned meats, and canned fruits and vegetables. Please no glass items.

Donations will be picked up by local volunteers and church organizations starting at 9 a.m. March 15 and delivered to various sites across the state.

Drop-off locations include Utah Food Bank’s Salt Lake, Springville, Blanding and St. George warehouses, all Macey’s Grocery, Lee’s Marketplace and Lin’s locations throughout Utah, and participating pantry locations. For all Feed Utah donation drop-off site locations, visit this website.

Contributions will help feed the estimated 415,000 Utahns and 1 in 6 Utah kids facing food insecurity. Sign up to volunteer to help receive food donations on March 15 here.

Advertisement

Ginette Bott, President & CEO of Utah Food Bank, emphasizes the ongoing need for support as the organization prepares for one of the hungriest summers yet.

This event is a chance to show support for neighbors who are unsure of where their next meal will come from. For more information about Feed Utah 2025, visit utahfoodbank.org/feedutah.