Lehi boys soccer opens with 1-5 mark

Adjusting to the third coach in three seasons, the Lehi boys soccer team is demonstrating improved play but has so far picked up just a single victory in the pre-region campaign with one match left before the league race begins.

Mar. 3: East 1, Lehi 0

On the road, the Pioneers gave up one goal in the first half and that was the game’s only score. “We started slow and were on our heels a bit in the first half,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann.

“However, the boys really showed character in the second half where we took over and outshot them 7-3 and really showed some positive signs,” he continued.

“I was really proud of our second half and how they battled. They are slowly adjusting to the new style but there is great talent here and I feel positive about the season,” the coach said.

Mar. 4: Lehi 2, Cyprus 0

The Pioneers scored their first goal of the year in the initial period when junior Gavin Richards converted on a pass from senior Rajid Abudu. After the break, Lehi added a second after senior Jesse Baker was taken down in the box and Richards executed the penalty kick safely.

Advertisement

“The boys built off of a great second half yesterday against East and created a lot more chances from multiple players,” Hartmann said. “We had great possession, creating many chances, and stayed very disciplined on defense.

“The boys are buying into the vision and working super hard as a unit and I am proud of the effort and result today,” he said. “We managed to use 25 players in the game plus both starting keeper Trey Sherman (Jr.) with 60 minutes and Finn McBride (So.) with 20 minutes in goal.

“We are growing in confidence, and they got rewarded for the effort today,” the coach concluded.

Mar. 7: Riverton 2, Lehi 0

The Silverwolves found the target once in each half to get the win. Sherman played the full 80 minutes between the pipes.

“We had a hard time in the first half with the wind and gave up a goal on a turnover,” Hartmann said. “It was still an even periodwith chances at both ends.

“In the second half we started really strong and had multiple good chances including a shot that came off the post,” he said. “We pushed hard for the equalizer, but in moving up trying to find it, Riverton got a counterattack and essentially ended the game with their second goal.

“We tried to push but we just couldn’t find the way through,” the coach said. “Overall, it was an even contest that just didn’t go our way.”

Advertisement

Mar. 10: Corner Canyon 1, Lehi 0

The Chargers managed to squeeze one goal in on their home pitch to escape with a narrow win. Sherman protected the net for 55 minutes and McBride finished out the game.

“This was an evenly-contested match with chances at both ends,” Hartmann said. “Corner Canyon converted on a try in the first half to get up 1-0 and then Lehi really pushed in the second half, missing a few rather large chances. In the end, we wereunable to find the equalizer.

“It was a hard-fought game and I felt the boys were giving good effort, they just weren’t rewarded for it on this occasion,” the coach concluded.

Mar. 12: Fremont 3, Lehi 0

The undefeated Silverwolves won at Lehi in a match that was different than the score makes it appear. “It was a tight game today and we played well,” Hartmann said. “The final score does not reflect the game.

“We got down in the first half on a ball we should have cleared,” the coach continued. “Both teams had good chances, but we were not able to score.

“When we pushed at the end of the game, Fremont got a bit lucky with a deflection on a shot that was going wide to make it 0-2 and we finished off with a miskick that set them up for the final score,” he added.

Advertisement

“The boys worked hard and created chances, and they are starting to make good strides,” Hartmann said. “I feel that we are doing many things right but lacking the luck that it sometimes takes. We are right there.” Sherman was full-time in the net.

Mar. 14: Provo 3, Lehi 1

The teams dueled even in Provo through the scoreless first half, but the Bulldogs found the target three times in quick succession to open the second period. Pioneer senior Trey Argyle got one of those back for the Pioneers but that was all they were able to do.