Falcon boys soccer makes strong start

The Skyridge boys soccer team has posted a 5-2 result in their pre-region matches coming into this week as the spring season got underway.

Mar. 4: Skyridge 3, Mountain Ridge 0

The Falcons went on the road to open the new season. Both teams got off to a slow start, but Skyridge struck first in the 25thminute when sophomore forward Luke Jensen scored off an assist from sophomore forward Brock Alleman with a shot to the far corner from just inside the penalty area.

The 1-0 advantage stood until the half. Six minutes into the second period, junior midfielder Matias Perez made a give to junior forward Christian Poll just outside the 18-yard line and he hit into the same far corner as his teammate to make it 2-0.

The Falcons completed their tally in the 54th minute when Alleman took a diagonal shot from the right side after receiving the ball from Jack Webster. Senior defender Maxwell Johnson and sophomore midfielder Griffin Wall played well on the defensive side.

“We had three returning starters from last year that are seniorswho played in this game, Troy Chamberlain, Ryder Gentry and Max Johnson,” said Coach Jerry Preisendorf. “We were able to get three goals in while Troy and Tiger O’Bryant (Sr.) were able to split the time at keeper.”

Mar. 6: Skyridge 2, Dixie 1

The Falcons then embarked on a southern road swing, playing their first match at Dixie. The Flyers scored first in the 23rdminute and held a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Skyridge struck quickly in the second period. In the 45th minute, Poll found the target from just outside the goal box after taking a cross from junior defender Brady Wangsgard.

Four minutes later, the Falcons took the lead for good as Poll passed to senior forward McKay Haskins at the top right corner of the penalty box for the go-ahead score. Chamberlain had five saves between the pipes.

“We still had a couple of boys not available until the following game and we were able to come from behind and win,” the coach said.

Mar. 7: Alta 3, Skyridge 2

For the second game in St. George, Preisendorf said there was a miscommunication about which team was playing when. “Wegot off to a rough start because we thought our varsity team was playing second when they were playing first and we never quite got on track,” he said.

The Falcons got goals from Haskins with Poll assisting in the 35th minute and senior forward Kaden Lierd found the net after getting the ball from Brody Alleman late in the contest. O’Bryant collected eight saves in goal.

Mar. 8: Skyridge 2, Syracuse 1

“Our third game down in St. George was Saturday afternoon. I was able to start four returners from last year and five seniorsoverall, a new look to this young team,” Preisendorf said. “We started rough, but we were able to right the ship and get thewin.”

The Titans got on the board two minutes into the contest, but the Falcons got the equalizer just four minutes later when Perez passed to Poll outside the goal box and he sent the ball into the opposite side of the net.

The game-winner came off the foot of Brock Alleman after he received the ball from junior defender Ryder Gentry in the 23rdminute. The teams remained scoreless the rest of the way. Johnson gave a good defensive effort in the contest.

Mar. 11: Skyridge 3, Copper Hills 1

With just two days rest after their trip, the Falcons headed north to take on the Grizzlies. “They came out pretty hard on us and got an early lead, but then the boys settled in and came back to earn the victory,” the coach said.

The teams were scoreless through the first period. Copper Hills found the net first in the 49th minute but the advantage didn’t last long as Poll converted on a penalty kick two minutes later. He got a second goal in the 60th minute with an assist from Lierd.

Lierd completed the tally for the evening with a third goal during stoppage time. Wall had another good defensive game.

Mar. 12: Salt Lake Academy 2, Skyridge 1

“We turned right back around again and played our sixth game in eight days and hosted Salt Lake Academy,” Preisendorf said. “We just didn’t have the legs or the quality of finishes we needed to get the job done this day.”

The visitors took the lead in the 25th minute and held it to the break. The Falcons got the equalizer in the 51st minute when Wangsgard scored off a give from Johnson, but the Griffins managed to sneak in a shot in the final minutes to prevent the match from going to overtime.

Mar. 14: Skyridge 3, Mountain Crest 2

“On Friday we took all three teams up to Mountain Crest and were able to get a win in the snow in all three games,” the coach said.

The varsity teams battled even through the first 35 minutes. Jensen then scored with an assist from Poll, but the Mustangs immediately responded with a goal in the next minute. The Falcons got the lead right back when Poll sent a long shot to just inside the far post in Minute 38.

During the second period, Brock Alleman widened the margin in the 54th minute with the help of a pass from Gentry. Mountain Crest worked for a comeback and reduced the deficit in the 76th minute, but that was all the Mustangs could get.