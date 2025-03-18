Two Lehi grads inducted into the Utah Tech Hall of Fame

Former Lehi High School soccer players Ashley Beck Christofferson and Suzy Hunt Beck were welcomed into the Utah Tech (and formerly Dixie State) Athletics Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the school on March 1 as members of the University’s 12th Athletics Hall of Fame class.

The pair were members of the 2003 NJCAA Division I national championship-winning Dixie State women’s soccer team and were enshrined along with their teammates and coaches.

All of the inductees were also recognized during halftime of the Utah Tech men’s basketball home game vs. California Baptistthat same evening.

“We are excited to renew our tradition of paying tribute and honoring those talented student-athletes who played a key role in this institution’s rich athletic history,” Utah Tech University Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ken Beazer said.

“This 2025 class of inductees left a legacy not only on this campus, but also left a mark at the regional and national level, all of which helped Utah Tech University reach the pinnacle of collegiate competition at the NCAA Division I level,” he added.

These were the first inductions in four years. This Hall of Fame was established in 2007. With the inclusion of the 2025 induction class, it now features 46 individual inductees, including coaches, student-athletes, administrators, staff and volunteers, plus five championship-winning teams.

The citation given during the awards presentation read as follows.

“The 2003 women’s soccer team won the program’s second NJCAA national championship in four seasons (2000), and the third of four national titles the institution would claim during its junior college era.

“The Rebels played to a 15-5-2 overall record that season and advanced on to the 2003 NJCAA national tournament in Kansas (11/20-23), where the Rebels posted a pair of shutout results and outscored their opponents by an 8-1 count over three matches.

“DSC opened the national tournament with a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Young Harris, then followed that up with a 3-1 result over Schoolcraft to advance on to the national championship match. The Rebels then clinched their second national title with a 1-0 triumph over Community College of Rhode Island.

“Dixie State landed four players on the all-tournament team, including Julianne Henricksen, Nicole Anderson, Suzanne Hunt and Jacquelyn Trickey. Anderson was also named the tournament’s Most Valuable fullback, while Hunt collected Most Valuable Goalkeeper honors.

“In addition, Dixie State Hall of Fame head coach Linda Huddleston was named Coach of the Tournament. Huddleston also garnered 2003 NSCAA West Region and NJCAA National Coach of the Year accolades.”

Ashley Beck Christofferson and Suzy Hunt Beck (no relation) enjoyed outstanding prep careers at Lehi under Coach Brett Bergholm, who noted that both players received multiple All- Region and All-State citations during their years as Pioneers and were natural leader and team captains.

“Ashley Beck was one of the most talented and versatile players I ever coached,” Bergholm said. “Even as a defensive center back, she led the team in scoring because of her attacking abilities and powerful, accurate shots.

“She was known for her closing speed, crunching tackles, and ability to steal the ball from the best offensive players in the state,” he continued. “She went on to help assist me with the varsity program for many years after her playing career was over.

“Suzy Hunt was known for her great leaping ability and quick reflexes,” Bergholm said. “She was one of the best at anticipating and reading where attackers would shoot the ball. Her save percentage against PKs was top-notch.

“She was one of the most positive players ever,” he added. “She also returned to her alma mater and coached the goalies at Lehi for many years after her playing career ended.”