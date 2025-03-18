All-City Honors: Girls Basketball – Winter 2024-2025

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Most Valuable Player

Ellah Oeser (Jr. Skyridge): Consistent do-everything forward for the Falcons averaged 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game with 26 blocks. Converted 51 percent of her attempts inside the arc.

“Ellah tore her ACL last year and came back stronger than ever this season,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “She nearly averaged a double-double on the year. In region play she consistently drew double teams which lead to her averaging five assists per game in league play. Ellah had a career high of 17 rebounds against Lone Peak. She had a huge impact on every game on both ends of the floor.”

Co-Most Inspirational Player

Lily Worthen (Sr. Lehi): “Lily is a senior who fought back from ACL surgery her junior year to contribute to our team this season,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “She’s one of the best leaders and most unselfish players I’ve coached. She set the culture for the team and was the most positive and best teammate in the group all year long.”

Kyah Perkins (Jr. Skyridge): “Kyah tore her ACL at team camp this past summer and despite not being able to play this season,she was an invaluable leader for our team,” Nielsen said. “She showed up every day and found a way to contribute. She was the best teammate and everyone’s biggest cheerleader in practice and games. Kyah brought so much energy and positivity to our program that it can’t be replicated.”

Forwards

Merceius Mili (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 15.4 points and 4.5boards per contest; with Oeser gave her team a potent 1-2 punch. Tall player with guard skills signed with Utah Tech.

Ellie Hill (Sr. Lehi): Frustrated opponents and charged up the crowd with her 45 triples, many at key moments. Averaged 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds each game.

Guards

McKenzie Jepson (Sr. Lehi): Team sparkplug averaged 11.0points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists per contest with 39 triples and 46 steals. Relentless effort on both ends of the floor.

Bella Sika (Sr. Skyridge): Difficult player to slow down when she was driving towards the hoop. Averaged 10.3 points, 4.6rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per outing.

Honorable Mention

Anaiya Nelson (Sr. Skyridge): Lively guard shot 34 percent from long distance with 50 triples for the season. Averaged 9.0points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Brynlee Cook (Jr. Lehi): Reliable inside scorer for the Pioneers with 48 percent efficiency, she averaged 8.1 points and 2.6rebounds per game with 35 steals and 27 long bombs.