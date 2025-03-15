All-City Honors: Boys Basketball – Winter 2024-2025

BOYS BASKETBALL

Co-Most Valuable Player

Jordan Kohler (Sr. Skyridge): Falcon multi-year starting forward averaged 17.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season and also made 21 blocks. Did a great job involving his teammates and excelled despite being the focus of every opposing defense. “Jordan was the heart and soul of our team this year,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “He was a team captain and a tremendous leader. He led our team in scoring, rebounding, and blocks. He could score inside and out and he always competed every day. He was a consistent offensive producer, scoring in double figures in all but one game this season.”

Easton Hawkins (Sr. Lehi): Ultra-talented wing was the only returning player from last year’s championship squad. Averaged 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists with 46 triples. “Easton was the ultimate leader,” said Coach Reed Bromley. “He gave of himself to help less experienced teammates adjust and improve. Easton carried a heavy load early in the year as we were playing some very strong and experienced programs. He led our team in scoring and was right at the top in every other category including defensive scoring. Easton’s impact was most important in practice. No one worked harder while sharing a voice of leadership. As a coach there were few, if any, games where I didn’t feel like I had the best player on the floor.”

Most Inspirational Player

Saxon Young (So. Lehi): Bench player earned significant varsity time. Finished averaging 8.8 points, and 2.8 rebounds per contest and led the team with 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. “For someone who came into the year without any varsity experience, it didn’t take long for Saxon to adjust,” Bromley said. “His improvement was consistent throughout the year. He contributed on the offensive end through scoring and assists but what separated Saxon was his competitiveness and tenacity. I was very comfortable putting him on the other team’s best guard or forward. An inspirational player is rarely overwhelmed in the moment and tends to bring energy and fight to his teammates; Saxon did this for us.”

Forwards

Advertisement

Ashton Shewell (So. Lehi): Averaged 14.0 points and 2.3rebounds per game; hit 53 from distance and had 21 steals.Speed and athleticism made him hard to contain.

Peyton Hawkins (Sr. Lehi): Rebounding machine on both ends led the team with 6.6 plus 6.8 points per contest. Also the team’s best in ball security with just 15 turnovers.

Carson Mosteller (Jr. Skyridge): Averaged 7.6 points and 2.3rebounds per game. Always a threat outside the circle with 40 triples as well as working hard in the paint.

Guards

Joel Gardner (Jr. Skyridge): Averaged 10.1 points and 2.9assists per contest; had 39 treys and 24 steals. Overcame some injury issues to help hold his team together.

Zach Gagon (Jr. Skyridge): Inspired his teammates with his hard work and dedication. Had to guard the best opposing player and seemed to always keep him in check.