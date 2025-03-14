Lehi High School hires new drill team coach

The Lehi High School administration has announced the hiring of Malory Gray as the new head coach for the Pionettes drill team. Gray will replace Chelsea Kogianes, who is taking a step back from coaching to concentrate on her growing family.

“We want to thank Chelsea for all of her hard work and dedication,” said Lehi Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “She was fantastic.

“We’re now looking forward to having Malory as our new coach,” he said. “Malory brings with her a wealth of experience in drill and we are excited to have her begin working with our girls.”

Gray has a strong background in dance and drill team. Gray performed with the Bingham High School Minerettes, which won three state championships during her prep years.

Gray continued on to become a member of the University of Utah’s dance team. Gray has been a dance studio instructor and has been a choreographer and competition dance judge for many years.

Gray spent four years as an assistant drill team coach at Herriman High School. The team earned several top five-placements in state competition during her tenure.

Gray said she is “excited to return to coaching and can’t wait to be a part of the Lehi drill team family.”