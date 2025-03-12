Skyridge announces new drill team coaching staff

The Skyridge High School administration has hired a new coaching staff for the Amurelles drill team. Erin Richardson will serve as the new head coach with her years of dance training, coaching and leadership experience.

Richardson was a member of the Bingham High School drill team and was the president of the team during her senior year. Richardson performed with the Brigham Young University Cougarettes and served two years as the dance captain there as well.

Richardson is a former coach for the Minerettes drill team at Bingham High School and was named the 2021 Utah Dance and Drill Coaches’ Association 5A Coach of the Year. Richardson is also a former Utah Jazz dancer.

Richardson has been a professional choreographer for dance studios and drill teams for more than 20 years.

Richardson said she is “looking forward to bringing myknowledge, experience and passion for dance into coaching the Skyridge drill team.”

New assistant coaches Mylee Terry, Brynn Belka Bastian, Brynlee Prince and Aspen Anderson will be members of Richardson’s staff.