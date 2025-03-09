All-City Honors: Swimming – Winter 2024-25

GIRLS SWIMMING

Most Valuable Performer

Alyssa Soderquist (Jr. Lehi): State gold medalist in the 100-yard butterfly and came in fourth in the 100-yard backstroke, where she swam her best time of the season in the preliminaries. Also a silver medal with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State, plus sixth place with her team in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Most Inspirational Performer

Mallory Hemmert (So. Skyridge): Suffered a mountain biking accident 18 months ago that led to chronic rib and shoulder issues. She missed four months of training this season but returned just weeks before managing to help the Falcons earn a bronze medal in the 400-yard freestyle relay and ninth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay at State, along with a ninth place in the 200-yard individual medley with a two-second drop from her season-best mark.

Honorable Mention

Kara Moir (Jr. Skyridge): Gold medal in the 500-yard freestyle; bronze medal with her squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay at State.

Ellie Sintay (So. Skyridge): Silver medal in the 500-yard freestyle at State.

Gracie Tait (Sr. Lehi): Silver medal with her team in the 200-yard medley relay at State.

Kalia Hasselbach (Jr. Lehi): Silver medal with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay at State.

Darcee Smith (Fr. Lehi): Silver medal with her team in the 200-yard medley relay at State.

Alexis Griffeth (Jr. Skyridge): Bronze medal with her squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay at State.

Ava Ellington (So. Skyridge): Bronze medal with her team in the 400-yard freestyle relay at State.

BOYS SWIMMING

Most Valuable Performer

Mason Hemmert (Sr. Skyridge): Lowered his top seed time in the preliminaries and then cut another quarter-second off his mark to claim the gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle. He was out-touched in a photo finish to collect silver in the 100-yard freestyle. Also earned another silver medal with his squad swimming the anchor leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay and had that same responsibility with the team that placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Most Inspirational Performer

Payden Kerby (Sr. Lehi): Provided solid leadership for a young group in rebuilding mode. At State, finished 12th with the 200-yard medley relay team and 13th with the 400-yard freestylerelay team.

Honorable Mention

Connor Clark (Jr. Skyridge): Gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke; silver medal with his squad in the 400-yard freestyle relay at State.

Sam Mortensen (Sr. Skyridge): Silver medal with his team in the 400-yard freestyle relay at State.

Evan Layton (Sr. Skyridge): Silver medal with his team in the 400-yard freestyle relay at State.