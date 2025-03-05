All-City Honors: Wrestling – Winter 2024-25

WRESTLING

Most Valuable Performer (Female)

Madison Sherman (Jr. Skyridge): Earned the 6A bracket title in the 155 weight class for her second consecutive gold medal. She finished the year with a 37-2 record. “Madison competed in her third state final and earned her second title win,” said Falcon Coach Lye Mangum. “This season was a bit more of a struggle with a pre-season injury that hampered her start, but she worked hard and put it together at the right time to win her third sectional title and second personal title. She will continue to get better and will have a great spring and summer to get ready for her senior season, where she’ll be the leader of our first full girls team.”

Most Inspirational Performer (Female)

Tatiana Tupou (Sr. Skyridge): Competed in the 170 weight class. “She is a first-year senior but she came in and worked very diligently to improve and was one match short of placing at the state tournament,” Mangum said. “She is an extremely hard worker and is always very positive. She is going to continue to try and wrestle at Snow College. She’s a very inspirational young lady.”

Most Valuable Performer (Male)

Jacob Millward (Fr. Skyridge): First-year competitor was the 6A gold medalist at State in the 113 weight class and finished with a 44-4 overall record. “Jacob had a great season and finished it off with a great state tournament,” Mangum said. “He avenged two of his season losses in the semifinals and the finals, both against older opponents. He has a very aggressive style and has been a very smart wrestler this season. He comes from a great wrestling family in which his older brothers – Josh was a four-time finalist and Asher finished third for the second year in a row – push him to excel. The sky is the limit for this young man.

Most Inspirational Performer (Male)

Advertisement

Lincoln Rex (Sr. Lehi): Competed in the 126 weight class and compiled a 42-11 record on the season. “He practiced and put the time in,” said Pioneer Coach Dan Rice. “He was in a very tough weight class, hurt his back at one point, plus came down with the flu the week of State but still left everything out there this year. I was very proud of him.” Also an Academic All-State honoree.

Honorable Mention

Asher Millward (So. Skyridge): Repeat bronze medalist at State, this time in the boys 120 weight class with a 42-8 overall record.

Addison Hutchison (Fr. Lehi): Sixth place in the girls 140weight class at State with an 18-14 overall record.

The Lehi Free Press is recognizing the following Lehi-area athletes with the fifth annual All-City awards for the winter 2024-25 season.

This program is designed to honor the best of our local high school competitors. The selections were made based on nominations from coaches, available statistical information and the results earned by each athlete in state-level competition. Final decisions were made by the newspaper staff.