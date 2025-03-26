Utah County Commission adopts final maps for new school district board member boundaries

Today, March 26, 2025, Utah County Commissioners voted to accept the boundary maps for the three new school districts and their school boards, an essential step in dividing the current Alpine School District.

** Links to the final, updated, and interactive maps for each of the districts are below: **

View the proposed Lake Mountain (West) District map here.

View the proposed Central District map here.

View the proposed Timpanogos (South) District map here.

The maps were presented to the commissioners at the March 12, 2025 commission meeting.

The entire meeting, including the presentation, can be viewed here.

More information and answers to frequently asked questions are below.

Alpine School District Division FAQ

What’s the timeline for the school district division to happen?

The school district division begins with the November 2025 General Election, where voters will elect all 21 school board seats within their respective school board member districts. This is a crucial step intended to empower the community to shape the future of education. Once elected, the new board members will be sworn in and begin serving in December 2025. Over the following year, the three new districts will focus on crafting policies, hiring staff, and preparing to educate students. The transition will culminate at the beginning of the 2027 school year when the newly formed districts, shaped by the community’s decisions, will officially start educating students.

We like the schools our children are currently attending. Does this division mean they’ll have to change schools?

The division of the school districts will not automatically mean that your children will have to change schools. The school member boundaries adopted by the County Commission do not affect school attendance boundaries. The new district boards will be responsible for studying and making any changes to school boundaries, not the County. For families who live on district border lines or have unique situations, the law provides flexibility, allowing children to attend the school that best fits their educational needs. Therefore, while there may be some adjustments in the future, the current school your children attend may not be impacted by the district division.