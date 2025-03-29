Falcon softball gaining experience

The Skyridge softball team has earned a 5-6 record getting started in the spring season. The squad has just three seniors after graduating several key players last year.

Mar. 4: Payson 11, Skyridge 1

The Falcons opened with a road game at Payson and struggled to find some offense in the contest. Senior Abigail Ellis had a double and batted her team’s only run across in the person of junior Maylee Walston. Freshman catcher Awtumn Lorenzo had Skyridge’s other hit.

Mar. 8: Skyridge 9, Emery 7

The Falcons bounced back with a home win over the Spartans. They scored two runs apiece in each of the second through the fifth innings to build their advantage and held off a late charge by the visitors to get the win. Walston went the distance in the circle.

Sophomore second baseman Mia Hess had a great night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.

Sophomore shortstop Hudson Ford singled and doubled for an RBI and a run scored, while Walston had two hits and a run and freshman first baseman Isabella Plewe scored twice.

Advertisement

Mar. 8: Uintah 7, Skyridge 2

The Falcons got a quick lead on the road with two runs in the top of the first inning, but they were never able to get any more. Lorenzo had two hits and an RBI. Walston and junior third baseman Kaylie Power scored the runs for Skyridge.

Mar. 11: Cedar Valley 18, Skyridge 8

On the road, the Falcons once again started with a two-run lead in the top of the first inning, but they gave up 10 runs to the Aviators in the bottom half and were never able to climb out of the hole.

Walston nearly hit for the cycle with a single, double and home run, batting in four runs and scoring twice. Power doubled and tripled for an RBI and a run, while Hess provided two RBI and senior second baseman Peyton Hall hit one more runner across.

Mar. 12: Skyridge 18, Timpview 1

Walston made quick work of disposing of the Thunderbirds in four innings, giving up just four hits with six strikeouts and three walks. She also contributed on the other side of the plate with a pair of doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.

Senior first baseman Aliyah Atcitty also had a great game, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI. Hall singled and doubled for three RBI and a run. Lorenzo walked three times and reached on an error, scoring four runs off those opportunities.

Advertisement

Mar. 14-15: Falcons go 3-2 at tourney

The Falcons played five games in two days at the March Warm-up Tournament and emerged with a winning record from the event.

Up first, Skyridge defeated Lincoln County (Panaca NV) 16-4.The Falcons scored in bunches against the Lynx, with six runs each in the first and third and four in the fourth to end the contest early. Plewe singled and homered for three RBI and two runs, while Hall went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs.

In the next game, the Falcons topped Hillcrest 9-6, with the seven runs they plated in the bottom half of the first inning proving to be all they would need. Sophomore pitcher Lacey Southwick picked up the win in the circle. Walston singled and doubled for two RBI and a run scored to lead the offense.

In Friday’s final contest, Rigby (ID) prevailed 13-2. Lorenzo had a double and an RBI, Plewe doubled and scored, junior third baseman Madison Budge had an RBI and Power scored the other run.

The next morning, Skyridge outpaced Richfield 13-7. Walston went the distance in the circle to notch the win and helped herself by scoring three times. Lorenzo went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run to produce four RBI and score three times. Power and Atcitty had two RBI and two runs apiece.

The Falcons finished their schedule with Pahrump Valley (NV), falling in a squeaker by a single run 9-10. Skyridge had the initial lead until losing it in the fourth inning, and it was back-and-forth after that until the end. Walston had a double and two home runs for four RBI and four runs scored in the effort.

Mar. 21: Orem 9, Skyridge 0

Advertisement

The Falcons had just two hits against a good Tigers squad.

“We’re a very young team,” said Coach Tyler Plewe. “Right now we’re just trying to gain experience and consistency with every game. Our goal is to get better with every opportunity we have on the field and prepare ourselves for a tough region schedule.”