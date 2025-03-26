Falcon boys volleyball opens with split results

The Skyridge boys volleyball team earned a 2-2 mark as they got the season started in non-region action.

March 4: Skyridge 3, Copper Hills 0

The Falcons began the spring campaign at home with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 sweep over the Grizzlies. Senior middle blockerMarcus Reittinger led the attack with 12 kills while senior middle hitter Boston Prettyman added eight kills and senior outside hitter Josh Johnson had six kills and 12 serve-receives.

Junior libero Fihi Fainga served for three of the team’s 10 aces and led in digs with 10. Sophomore outside hitter Teiva Fonua had two solo blocks. Senior setter Devin Willits made 31 assists.

March 5: Skyridge 3, Bountiful 2

The Falcons prevailed in an exciting, see-saw battle with the RedHawks on the road. Skyridge took the first set 25-22, but Bountiful responded with a 25-18 win in the second game. The Falcons moved in front again with a 25-19 third set, but the RedHawks tied it once more 25-17 in the fourth game.

The two teams battled through the tiebreaker as well, but Skyridge pulled it out 15-10 to secure the thrilling match victory. Reittinger led the way with 13 kills, six solo blocks and 21 serve-receives.

Johnson contributed 10 kills, 16 digs and 30 serve-receives, while Prettyman added nine kills, three aces and three solo blocks. Senior outside hitter Alex Caldwell also had nine kills. Willits provided 49 assists and 16 digs. Fainga took 29 serve-receives and made 14 digs.

March 11: Maple Mountain 3, Skyridge 2

The Falcons next took on the undefeated Golden Eagles in their gym. They put up a good fight but the home team managed to secure a 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 15-7 win to continue their streak.

No additional information on this match was available.

Johnson came up big with 13 kills, two aces and 50 serve-receives. Caldwell had 10 kills and 21 serve-receives. Prettyman tallied nine kills with five solo blocks while junior Trey Mahe also posted nine kills.

Willits added six kills with two solo blocks, 14 digs and 50 assists. Fainga provided 16 digs and 17 serve-receives. Fonua contributed eight kills.

March 13: Riverton 3, Skyridge 1

The Falcons surprised the Silverwolves on the road by taking the first game 25-19, but Riverton rallied and went on to win the next three sets 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 to get the victory.

Seven players scored kills for the visitors with Johnson at the top of the list with 12 and he also had 37 serve-receives. Reittinger added eight kills with 10 serve-receives and Prettyman netted six kills.

Willits made five kills, served two aces and handed out 35 assists. Fainga added 23 digs and 16 serve-receives. Mahe contributed four kills and a pair of aces and Fonua had four kills as well.