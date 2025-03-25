LHS spikers off to fast start

The Lehi boys volleyball team has opened the spring campaign with a 6-1 mark in non-region action, and were competitive even in the one loss.

Mar. 6: Lehi 3, Cedar Valley 0

The Pioneers got the season started with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 sweep on the road against the Aviators with important contributions from everyone on the roster.

Sophomore outside hitter Ashton Shewell led the attack with 11kills and also had 10 serve-receives. Senior opposite Ian Wilson added nine kills and two solo blocks, while senior outside hitter Dax Moore had seven kills and 13 serve-receives.

Sophomore setter Ty Reynolds laid down five aces and dished out 31 assists. Senior libero Santiago Hernandez also had five aces with eight digs and 15 serve-receives. Senior middle blocker Dylan Avery made four kills.

Mar. 8: Pioneers go 3-1 at tourney

The Pioneers played four matches in one day at the Maple Mountain Tournament. They lost to the host school 1-2 in the shortened format to start the slate but went on to top Herriman 2-1, Murray 2-0 and Timpanogos 3-0 in their last contest of the event.

Lehi was very close even in the opener. The Pioneers lost the first set 21-25 but won the next one 25-20 before the Golden Eagles closed out the tight match 15-11. Shewell had 11 kills, Wilson eight and Avery six to pace the attack while Reynolds made 27 assists and Moore had 21 serve-receives.

Lehi faltered against the Mustangs in the first game 14-25, but bounced back to capture the match 25-21, 15-11. Wilson had 11 kills and Shewell 10 with 18 serve-receives, Avery made two solo blocks, Hernandez had 14 digs with 14 serve-receives and Reynolds contributed 28 assists.

The Pioneers beat the Spartans 25-23, 25-17. Shewell made 12 kills and took 15 serve-receives, Wilson added 10 kills and Reynolds had 27 assists.

In the finale, Lehi swept a thriller over the Timberwolves 25-15, 26-24, 15-11. Shewell tallied 13 kills while Avery and senior middle blocker Taite Stewart each had six and Moore made five kills with two aces and 24 serve-receives. Reynolds posted 25 assists.

Mar. 11: Lehi 3, Copper Hills 0

On the road against the Grizzlies, the Pioneers earned another sweep 25-15, 25-17, 25-16. Shewell was on point in this match with 10 kills, two aces, 11 digs and 12 serve-receives. Wilson added eight kills, Moore had seven and Stewart five.

Hernandez collected 12 digs, Reynolds dished out 31 assists and Moore led in serve-receives with 14.

Mar. 13: Lehi 3, Timpanogos 0

In a non-tournament rematch with the Timberwolves, the Pioneers prevailed in another exciting contest 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 at home. One of the keys was balance in the attack as Shewell provided 12 kills, Wilson added nine with two aces, Moore had eight and Avery and Stewart made six kills each.

The team’s 33 digs were spread among eight players. Reynolds contributed 37 assists and Moore had 31 serve-receives.

“We’ve had a great start to the season,” said Coach Kolby Shewell. “We’ve already earned more wins than we got in the entire season last year. We have almost everyone back with another year of experience.

“We have a great offensive team this year,” the coach continued. “That makes it easy for our sophomore setter, Ty Reynolds, to move the ball around to the many hitting options.

“We still have a lot of things to work on throughout the season to get to where we want to be, but we are very pleased with our start so far. We have some tough games coming up, and one of the toughest regions in the state, but we’re excited to see what we can do,” Coach Shewell concluded.